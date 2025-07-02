Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

Burbank PD gifted golf car through Yamaha, Hollywood celebrity

The StaffJuly 2, 2025

The Burbank Police Department’s motorcycle training unit was recently gifted a UMAX Rally 2+2 utility golf car through the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI), along with some help from Burbank resident and former “The Tonight Show” host Jay Leno.

Jay Leno and Yamaha representatives present Burbank Chief of Police Rafael Quintero with the department’s new UMAX Rally 2+2 utility golf car. (Photos: Yamaha Motor Company

Leno hosted the presentation at his world-famous Jay Leno’s Garage and was featured on the popular YouTube series of the same name. A motorcycle enthusiast, Leno has more than 160 motorcycles in his collection — one of the most extensive motorcycle collections in the world.

“As a friend and supporter of the Burbank PD, I heard they needed a reliable support vehicle for their training grounds, and I knew Yamaha would be the perfect partner.” — Jay Leno

“The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is an incredible program that helps keep off-road recreation sustainable and safe for future generations,” he adds.

The Yamaha UMAX Rally 2+2 utility golf car.

The Burbank Police Department conducts monthly training to ensure its motorcycle officers maintain advanced riding skills. The new Yamaha UMax Rally 2+2 will be used to support course design, instruction, and operations at the department’s motorcycle training facility.

“We’re extremely thankful for Yamaha’s generous support and commitment to rider safety,” says Rafael Quintero, chief of police for the city of Burbank. “Whether it’s on the highway or a trail, responsible riding starts with training and preparation, and we’re proud to set that example.”

The Yamaha OAI is one of the powersports industry’s leading programs dedicated to protecting and enhancing access to public land for motorized and outdoor recreation. Since 2008, OAI has contributed more than $7 million to more than 535 projects across the U.S.

“While most OAI grants fund trail building, maintenance, and conservation efforts, we also recognize that access can be threatened by unsafe or irresponsible behavior,” says Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports marketing director. “That’s why we’re proud to support the Burbank PD’s training efforts — it’s a win for the community and rider education.”

