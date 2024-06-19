Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative awards 500th grant

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, has shared that its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) has awarded a milestone of 500 grants nationwide. For over 15 years, the Yamaha OAI has been instrumental in overcoming challenges public land managers face, ensuring lands remain open for motorized and outdoor recreation.

“The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has become a pivotal solution for land managers and outdoor enthusiasts facing access challenges. This mission is embraced by our company, employees, dealers, and customers,” says Steve Nessl, marketing manager for Yamaha’s Motorsports Group. “We celebrate the successes of each grant recipient as they expand access for those who wish to ride, explore, and enjoy the outdoors. This milestone reminds us that much work remains, and we renew our commitment to meet the diverse needs for public land access.”

In Q1 2024, Yamaha awarded over $173,000 across ten grants. The application deadline for the second quarter of the 2024 funding cycle is June 30. Photo courtesy of Yamaha

The OAI grants provide essential funds and foster a network of support from local communities and user groups to implement improvements and resolve access issues. While project types vary, Yamaha OAI prioritizes initiatives that:

Promote safe and responsible OHV riding practices.

Perform essential maintenance on trails and lands.

Expand sustainable access to public lands.

In Q1 2024, Yamaha awarded over $173,000 across ten grants to the following organizations:

Always Choose Adventures (Central City, CO)

Ashtabula County Metroparks (Ashtabula, OH)

Black River Valley Four-Wheeler Club (Lewis County, NY)

Idaho Single Track Alliance (Idaho Falls, ID)

Limestone Trail Hawks (Limestone, ME)

Moose Alley Riders ATV Club/Valley Riders SMB Club (Bingham, ME)

Nevada Outdoor School (Winnemucca, NV)

Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club (Rose City, MI)

Sky Tavern (Reno, NV)

Stewards of the Sierra National Forest (North Fork, CA)

Yamaha’s OAI program invites riding clubs, land stewardship associations, and public land managers to collaborate with Yamaha dealers to identify and apply for project support. The application deadline for the second quarter of the 2024 funding cycle is June 30, 2024. Submission guidelines, examples, and applications for Yamaha OAI grants are available on the Yamaha OAI website.