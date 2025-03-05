Yamaha expands BLU CRU Invitational Series for 2025

Yamaha has launched the 2025 BLU CRU Invitational series, featuring four exclusive motocross racing events in the U.S. open to all YZ and PW riders. Following the 2024 success of sending talented YZ65, YZ85, and YZ125 riders to Europe to compete at the YZ BLU CRU SuperFinale during Motocross of Nations (MXoN), Yamaha will continue the tradition and again select riders to join the 2025 SuperFinale that will be held at MXoN at Ironman Raceway this year.

Yamaha has launched the 2025 BLU CRU Invitational series, featuring four exclusive motocross racing events in the U.S. open to all YZ and PW riders. Photo courtesy of Yamaha/Ryan Merrill

2025 BLU CRU Invitational Race Series

The “BLU CRU Invitational” series will be expanded to four races held at premier motocross tracks across the U.S. These Yamaha-exclusive races allow YZ and PW riders to enjoy a family-friendly weekend of racing that includes a three-moto format, followed by fun family activities, prizes, gifts and special guests. Racers who achieve a podium finish in their class will earn a trophy at the end of each weekend.

Four BLU CRU Invitational events in 2025 are open to all skill levels, ages 4 to 60-plus, and include:

March 28 to 30 – Glen Helen Raceway, San Bernardino, California

May 16 to 18 – Red Bud MX, Buchanan, Michigan

June 6 to 8 – Oak Hill Raceway, Alvord, Texas

Nov. 7 to 9 – Monster Mountain MX Park, Tallassee, Alabama

“As our BLU CRU family continues to expand, we are excited to carry on this new Yamaha tradition of seeing everyone at the Invitational races in 2025,” says Jennifer Davie, experiential marketing manager for Yamaha. “And after last year’s incredible SuperFinale success with Team USA winning the YZ85 race and garnering another podium up against Yamaha riders from 29 different countries, we expect some great racing this year and are looking forward to selecting more talented Yamaha amateur racers to join us at the SuperFinale – this time at the iconic Ironman Raceway in Indiana.”

YZ BLU CRU SuperFinale

Building off the success of Yamaha Europe hosting a worldwide SuperFinale event for amateur YZ racers at the 2024 MXoN race at Matterley Basin, this year’s BLU CRU Invitational series will culminate in another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for youth racers to compete at Yamaha’s annual SuperFinale event.

With the SuperFinale being held in the USA this year during Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway, the top amateur racers in each YZ65, YZ85, and YZ125 class will get a chance to race at the SuperFinale. The week-long experience is designed to make each youth rider “feel like a factory racer” where they will enjoy the exclusive opportunity to race alongside other Yamaha youth racers from around the world on the same track as the MXoN riders.

Similar to the 2024 SuperFinale, Yamaha’s Team USA will have the opportunity to take home top honors while competing with SuperFinale racers from Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan and more.

Classes eligible for the SuperFinale include:

YZ125: Riders must be at least 13 years old and no older than 16 years old at the time of the SuperFinale.

YZ85: Riders must be at least 11 years old and no older than 14 years old at the time of the SuperFinale.

YZ65: Riders must be at least 8 years old and no older than 12 years old at the time of the SuperFinale.

Registration

Riders not already registered for the Yamaha BLU CRU program must register on the BLU CRU website. Riders who registered for a BLU CRU membership in 2024 must log in to the BLU CRU portal online and confirm the account information. Registered BLU CRU racers will be eligible to earn contingency for qualifying series, and all BLU CRU riders will have access to exclusive special events (including BLU CRU Invitationals), promotions, training opportunities, merchandise and more.

All Yamaha BLU CRU Invitationals are exclusive events and open to all Yamaha owners who are signed up for BLU CRU. Riders must pre-register, and spots are limited.