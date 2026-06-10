Moto Morini launches 2027 X-Cape 1200 adventure motorcycle, priced at $12,999
Moto Morini has unveiled its new 2027 X-Cape 1200, expanding its adventure lineup with a V-twin-powered ADV model loaded with premium components and rider-assistance technology.
Designed in Italy and built around the company’s Corsa Corta EVO 87-degree V-twin engine, the X-Cape 1200 produces a claimed 129 horsepower and 78.2 lb.-ft. of torque. The liquid-cooled powerplant features dual overhead cams and eight valves and is paired with a suite of Bosch electronics, including a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter, cornering lights and blind-spot radar.
The motorcycle is built on a tubular steel trellis frame with a removable rear subframe and aluminum cast components. Moto Morini says a low-slung 6.5-gallon fuel tank helps centralize mass and improve handling characteristics both on- and off-road.
The X-Cape 1200 features fully adjustable KYB suspension front and rear, including 48mm inverted forks and a rear shock with progressive linkage. The bike offers 7.1 inches of suspension travel at both ends, a 33-inch seat height and 7.5 inches of ground clearance. Dry weight is listed at 523 pounds.
Adventure-focused equipment includes tubeless spoked wheels measuring 19 inches up front and 17 inches in the rear, fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Trail III tires. A tire pressure monitoring system comes standard, and riders can disable ABS when venturing off-road.
Braking is handled by a Brembo system featuring monobloc four-piston calipers, dual 320mm front discs, steel-braided brake lines and a radial master cylinder.
The X-Cape 1200 also comes equipped with heated grips, heated rider and passenger seats, full LED lighting and a 7-inch TFT display with integrated navigation, ride-mode controls, TPMS monitoring and USB/USB-C charging ports. It’s a lot of tech for the buck, especially if you factor in all of the powertrain electronics.
The new X-Cape 1200 arrives as competition in the adventure-touring segment continues to intensify, giving dealers another value-focused option in the large-displacement ADV category. And judging by our experience with the X-Cape 700 we tested last year, this machine looks every bit the part of a premium ADV bike at a value price.