Moto Morini has unveiled its new 2027 X-Cape 1200, expanding its adventure lineup with a V-twin-powered ADV model loaded with premium components and rider-assistance technology.

Designed in Italy and built around the company’s Corsa Corta EVO 87-degree V-twin engine, the X-Cape 1200 produces a claimed 129 horsepower and 78.2 lb.-ft. of torque. (Photos: Moto Morini USA)

Designed in Italy and built around the company’s Corsa Corta EVO 87-degree V-twin engine, the X-Cape 1200 produces a claimed 129 horsepower and 78.2 lb.-ft. of torque. The liquid-cooled powerplant features dual overhead cams and eight valves and is paired with a suite of Bosch electronics, including a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter, cornering lights and blind-spot radar.

The bike offers 7.1 inches of suspension travel at both ends, a 33-inch seat height and 7.5 inches of ground clearance. Dry weight is listed at 523 pounds.

The motorcycle is built on a tubular steel trellis frame with a removable rear subframe and aluminum cast components. Moto Morini says a low-slung 6.5-gallon fuel tank helps centralize mass and improve handling characteristics both on- and off-road.

The X-Cape 1200 features fully adjustable KYB suspension front and rear, including 48mm inverted forks and a rear shock with progressive linkage. The bike offers 7.1 inches of suspension travel at both ends, a 33-inch seat height and 7.5 inches of ground clearance. Dry weight is listed at 523 pounds.

Adventure-focused equipment includes tubeless spoked wheels measuring 19 inches up front and 17 inches in the rear, fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Trail III tires. A tire pressure monitoring system comes standard, and riders can disable ABS when venturing off-road.

Braking is handled by a Brembo system featuring monobloc four-piston calipers, dual 320mm front discs, steel-braided brake lines and a radial master cylinder.

The X-Cape 1200 also comes equipped with heated grips, heated rider and passenger seats, full LED lighting and a 7-inch TFT display with integrated navigation, ride-mode controls, TPMS monitoring and USB/USB-C charging ports. It’s a lot of tech for the buck, especially if you factor in all of the powertrain electronics.

For 2027, the model will be offered in Carrara White and Italia Red color schemes. Moto Morini has set the MSRP at $12,999 and backs the motorcycle with a three-year, unlimited-mile warranty.

The new X-Cape 1200 arrives as competition in the adventure-touring segment continues to intensify, giving dealers another value-focused option in the large-displacement ADV category. And judging by our experience with the X-Cape 700 we tested last year, this machine looks every bit the part of a premium ADV bike at a value price.