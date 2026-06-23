Suzuki’s Roczen converts MX fans into adventure riders

Fresh off Ken Roczen’s 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship, Suzuki Motor USA and Pipes Motorsports Group gave riders a chance to ride, learn and socialize alongside the title-winning racer during the Suzuki Adventure Experience Featuring Ken Roczen and RM Army Boot Camp in Central California.

For many attendees, the opportunity to ride and learn directly from Roczen and Nichols was the highlight of the weekend. (Photos: Suzuki Motor USA)

Held June 13-14, the two-day event combined adventure riding, dual-sport exploration and motocross training, showcasing the breadth of Suzuki’s motorcycle lineup while creating direct connections between riders, racers and the brand.

The weekend attracted Suzuki owners and riders from competing brands who were eager to spend time with Roczen and fellow Suzuki rider Colt Nichols. Activities ranged from guided rides through the Sierra National Forest to motocross sessions at Little Okie MX Park, giving participants hands-on exposure to multiple segments of the powersports market.

Saturday’s Suzuki Adventure Experience focused on adventure and dual-sport riding, with guided mountain routes designed for a variety of skill levels. Riders joined Roczen, Nichols and Suzuki staff on scenic routes while also taking part in demo rides, meet-and-greets, games and rider Q&A sessions.

The event also served as a product showcase for Suzuki’s broader motorcycle lineup. Through the Suzuki Ride Experience, attendees sampled street motorcycles, adventure bikes and dual-sport models, introducing many motocross-focused riders to categories they had not previously considered.

“Many riders came for Ken Roczen and the RM-Z, but left talking about V-STROMs, DR-Zs, GSX-R models and motorcycles they had never seriously considered before,” says Hunter Albrecht, communications lead at Suzuki. “More than demo rides, it was an introduction to new riding experiences and a broader Suzuki lifestyle, showing riders there’s a Suzuki motorcycle for every stage of their journey.”

That crossover appeal highlights a growing opportunity for dealers as manufacturers look to convert motocross enthusiasts into customers across multiple riding segments. Suzuki officials noted that many participants discovered adventure touring, dual-sport and street riding options that aligned with skills they had already developed on motocross bikes.

The action shifted to Little Okie MX Park on Sunday for the RM Army Boot Camp, where Suzuki owners received riding instruction and technical guidance from the Pipes Motorsports Group race team.

Riders also toured the team’s race transporter and interacted with mechanics and crew members, providing a behind-the-scenes look at professional motocross operations.

Participants attended skill-based motocross sessions and gained insight into bike setup, race preparation, suspension tuning and riding technique. Riders also toured the team’s race transporter and interacted with mechanics and crew members, providing a behind-the-scenes look at professional motocross operations.

For many attendees, the opportunity to ride and learn directly from Roczen and Nichols was the highlight of the weekend. Whether following the Supercross champion through mountain trails or receiving motocross instruction from factory-supported racers and technicians, participants gained experiences that extended beyond a typical demo event.

Suzuki said the strong turnout and positive response reinforce the company’s commitment to rider-engagement events that connect customers with both its products and racing program.

The success of the Adventure Experience and RM Army Boot Camp has already generated momentum for future events as Suzuki continues to leverage its racing success and diverse motorcycle lineup to attract riders across multiple segments.