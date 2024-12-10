Suzuki announces final 2025 models

Suzuki Motor USA has unveiled the final wave of its 2025 motorcycle lineup. Building upon the roster of models announced earlier, Suzuki brings back iconic favorites from several categories, including sportbike, street, crossover, sport touring, and adventure.

For 2025, Suzuki brings back iconic favorites from several categories, including sportbike, street, crossover, sport touring, and adventure. (Photos: Suzuki Motor USA)

The legendary Hayabusa returns, wrapped in some fresh new colors for 2025. The GSX-S1000 is now equipped with an impressive 5-inch color TFT display. Long-distance and sport touring riders can embark on long journeys with the GSX-S1000GT+ and GSX-S1000GX+. And for those who crave the open road and challenging journeys, the V-STROM 800 and 1050 lineups offer the perfect blend of features and functionality.

2025 Hayabusa

2025 Hayabusa

A timeless icon, the 2025 Hayabusa continues to redefine the boundaries of sportbike performance. Its sleek, aerodynamic design is a testament to Suzuki’s commitment to form and function. The Gen 3 Hayabusa offers a balanced chassis and ergonomic design to ensure comfort and precision, even during the most spirited rides. The torque-rich 1,340cc engine effortlessly delivers power, while the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) offer the Hayabusa rider unmatched options on how they want their ride to unfold.

2025 Hayabusa

MSRP $ 19,399

2025 GSX-S1000

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-S1000 gains a new 5-inch color TFT multifunctional display, further enhancing its appeal and usability. The GSX-S1000’s lightweight, agile chassis, with premium suspension components and Brembo brakes, ensures a thrilling ride.

2025 GSX-S1000

MSRP $ 11,909

2025 GSX-8S

2025 GSX-8S

The 2025 GSX-8S is Suzuki’s latest entrant in the middleweight naked sportbike segment. With its aggressive styling, powerful engine, and nimble handling, it’s redefining the category. At the heart of the GSX-8S is a 776cc parallel-twin engine tuned for strong low-end torque and smooth power. It features a lightweight chassis, advanced electronics, and an ergonomic design.

2025 GSX-8S

MSRP $9,209

2025 GSX-250R ABS

The 2025 GSX250R ABS is a gateway to the thrill of riding. It features a sleek, aerodynamic design and aggressive stance. Its user-friendly features and fuel efficiency make it ideal for riders looking to gain confidence. The GSX250R ABS’s nimble handling and responsive engine deliver a smooth ride, whether commuting through city traffic or cruising the open road. Confidence is paramount, with ABS to help braking in various conditions. The low seat height and ergonomic design make maneuverability easy and inspire rider confidence.

2025 GSX250R ABS

MSRP $5,149

2025 SV650 ABS

2025 SV650 ABS

The 2025 SV650 ABS continues to offer timeless style and modern performance as it has since its debut. The SV650 ABS’s powerful V-twin engine delivers smooth, linear power, making it a joy to ride on city streets and winding backroads. The lightweight chassis and responsive handling ensure agile performance, while the advanced braking system helps to provide additional rider safety.

2025 SV650 ABS

MSRP $8,049

2025 GSX-S1000GX+

2025 GSX-S1000GX+

The 2025 GSX-S1000GX+ is a luxury crossover motorcycle that pushes the boundaries of sport touring. A high-performance, GSX-R1000-derived engine powers this versatile machine. Useful electronic rider aids, such as Suzuki’s Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) and Road Adaptive Stabilization (SRAS) systems, ensure a smooth ride over rough road surfaces. The GX+’s upright riding position, comfortable ergonomics, and integrated luggage options make it an ideal companion for long-distance touring.

GSX-S1000GX+

MSRP $18,599

2025 GSX-S1000GT+

The 2025 GSX-S1000GT+ sport touring machine infuses sportbike DNA into a package that balances peak performance with comfort. Its GSX-R1000-derived engine delivers power across a broad rev range, while the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) refines performance and enhances convenience. Advanced rider aids include the new Smart Cruise Control, Bi-directional Quick Shift, and adjustable Traction Control and Power Modes. Designed for the touring rider, the GT+ boasts integrated side cases, a lightweight aluminum frame, and adjustable KYB suspension. The 5-inch color TFT screen offers connectivity via Suzuki mySPIN, granting access to navigation, music, and communication.

GSX-S1000GT+

MSRP $14,299

2025 V-STROM 800

Designed for a wide range of riding styles, from long-distance touring to everyday commuting, the V-Strom 800 combines the dependable engineering V-Strom riders expect with innovative features for enhanced performance and rider satisfaction. Powered by Suzuki’s new-generation 776cc DOHC parallel-twin engine, it delivers smooth, controllable power at low speeds and an exhilarating rush at higher RPMs, all while producing a distinctive exhaust note reminiscent of its V-twin predecessors. The chassis is paired with premium Showa SFF-BP inverted front forks and a rear shock with a convenient hand-operated preload adjuster for quick tuning. Radially mounted Nissin brake calipers, advanced ABS with multiple modes, and custom-engineered Dunlop ADV tires. The V-Strom 800 offers cutting-edge electronic controls, including selectable ride modes, traction control, and a Bi-directional Quick Shift system.

V-STROM 800

MSRP $ $10,109

2025 V-STROM 800DE / ADVENTURE

800DE Adventure

The V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Adventure are the benchmark of the mid-size adventure category. Powered by Suzuki’s new-generation 776cc DOHC parallel-twin engine, these adventure bikes deliver versatility, off-road capability, and reliability. Their 270-degree crankshaft and exclusive Suzuki Cross Balancer deliver a smooth and torque-rich riding experience, ideal for paved roads—or dirt trails. A fully adjustable long-travel suspension and spoke-style wheels include a 21-inch front wrapped in Dunlop ADV tires. The advanced Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) provides electronic assist with Gravel Traction Control mode and switchable rear ABS for off-road riding.

V-Strom 800DE

MSRP $ $11,709

V-STROM 800DE ADVENTURE

MSRP $ $13,159

2025 V-STROM 1050

The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is powered by a proven 1037cc V-twin engine that combines comfort, performance, and advanced technology for riders who seek dependable versatility. With cast aluminum 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, a large touring windscreen with height adjustability, and ergonomics built for long days in the saddle, this motorcycle is ideal for commuting, sport touring, or extended adventures.

V-STROM 1050

MSRP $ $15,409

2025 V-STROM 1050DE

The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE adds rugged, off-road-ready enhancements to handle diverse terrain. The reliable 1037cc V-twin engine is at its core, now paired with a chassis designed for off-road. With increased ground clearance, 21-inch front, and 17-inch rear spoke-style wheels wrapped in Dunlop Adventure tires, and long-travel suspension, the 1050DE can explore gravel roads and dirt trails.