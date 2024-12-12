DealersLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

SSR Motorsports reveals new pit bikes for 2025

The StaffDecember 12, 2024

SSR Motorsports has introduced its highly anticipated R-series pit bikes, the SR line-up. Building on the legacy of the popular TR/TX series, four models will launch the new R-series—the SR125R, SR125RB, SR140R, and SR140RB.

SSR 125RB is shown above. The new R-series lineup of pit bikes comes with either standard or big wheel versions. (Photos: SSR Motorsports)

The R-series is completely redesigned to meet the demands of today’s market and features modern styling with new plastic and graphics, a bold-looking and red double bar steel frame, inverted front forks, an enclosed air filter system, and kick/electric starters.

SR125 standard wheel version

With 125cc and 140cc engine options, each available in standard and big wheel versions. In addition, the front and rear suspension adjustability of the 140cc offers versatility for riders of all preferences.

The SR140 offers front and rear suspension adjustments for rider preferences.

Priced from $1,699 to $1,999, the R-series provides a range of purchasing options and outstanding value. The R-series pit bikes are now available at authorized SSR Motorsports dealerships nationwide.

Tags
The StaffDecember 12, 2024

Related Articles

CF Moto dealer meeting

2025 CFMoto lineup includes four new motorcycles

August 29, 2024
SSR to reveal 2025 lineup at VMD

SSR to unveil 2025 pit bikes, dirt bikes at Vintage Motorcycle Days

July 23, 2024
2025 Yamaha WR250F

Yamaha reveals new 2025 YZ250FX and WR250F, updates to off-road lineup

July 10, 2024
2025 Sportsman 6x6 570

Polaris introduces 2-up 570 Sportsman ATVs

June 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button