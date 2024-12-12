SSR Motorsports reveals new pit bikes for 2025

SSR Motorsports has introduced its highly anticipated R-series pit bikes, the SR line-up. Building on the legacy of the popular TR/TX series, four models will launch the new R-series—the SR125R, SR125RB, SR140R, and SR140RB.

SSR 125RB is shown above. The new R-series lineup of pit bikes comes with either standard or big wheel versions. (Photos: SSR Motorsports)

The R-series is completely redesigned to meet the demands of today’s market and features modern styling with new plastic and graphics, a bold-looking and red double bar steel frame, inverted front forks, an enclosed air filter system, and kick/electric starters.

SR125 standard wheel version

With 125cc and 140cc engine options, each available in standard and big wheel versions. In addition, the front and rear suspension adjustability of the 140cc offers versatility for riders of all preferences.

The SR140 offers front and rear suspension adjustments for rider preferences.

Priced from $1,699 to $1,999, the R-series provides a range of purchasing options and outstanding value. The R-series pit bikes are now available at authorized SSR Motorsports dealerships nationwide.