SSR reveals all-new 2025 XD150 dirtbike
SSR Motorsports recently launched the all-new XD150, the successor to the popular SR150 dirt bike and the first model in its XD range.
Building on the legacy of the SR150, the XD150 is equipped with a powerful 150cc electric start engine, inverted front forks, adjustable rear shock, and 17”/14” alloy wheels. These features make the XD150 ideal for trail riding, offering a smooth, responsive ride that balances performance with comfort and ease of operation for seasoned riders and beginners.
The XD150 will come with an MSRP of $2,399, which SSR claims will “redefine value in the mid-size dirt bike category with a host of premium features at a highly competitive price point.” SSR Motorsports says the XD line-up will also include an all-new 250cc model, but information on this new model will be released soon.