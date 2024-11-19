SSR reveals all-new 2025 XD150 dirtbike

SSR Motorsports recently launched the all-new XD150, the successor to the popular SR150 dirt bike and the first model in its XD range.

SSR Motorsports’ new XD150 is the successor to its popular SR150 model. (Photo: SSR Motorsports)

Building on the legacy of the SR150, the XD150 is equipped with a powerful 150cc electric start engine, inverted front forks, adjustable rear shock, and 17”/14” alloy wheels. These features make the XD150 ideal for trail riding, offering a smooth, responsive ride that balances performance with comfort and ease of operation for seasoned riders and beginners.

The XD150 will come with an MSRP of $2,399, which SSR claims will “redefine value in the mid-size dirt bike category with a host of premium features at a highly competitive price point.” SSR Motorsports says the XD line-up will also include an all-new 250cc model, but information on this new model will be released soon.