SSR to unveil 2025 pit bikes, dirt bikes at Vintage Motorcycle Days

SSR Motorsports says it will debut its 2025 pit bike line at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days July 24 -26, 2024, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. In addition, SSR Motorsports will be the title sponsor of the first-ever AMA National Pit Bike races held in conjunction with VMD.

SSR’s 2025 pit bike line consists of models ranging from 70cc to 140cc. (Photo: SSR Motorsports)

SSR’s 2025 pit bike line consists of models ranging from 70cc to 140cc. The line has two distinct pit bike platforms, one designed for first-time riders and the other a performance series focused on the racing market. SSR is also debuting its all-new XD250 dirt bike models, designed for young upcoming riders, women, or men looking for a fun, easy-to-handle bike. Finally, SSR is launching the all-new SR-e model, its first-ever electric pit bike.

“We are excited to showcase the next generation of SSR pit bike and dirt bike models. These models represent over 22 years of experience and knowledge serving this market. Our formula for combining quality with performance, all at a very reasonable price, is the cornerstone of our success. In addition, introducing our all-new electric SR-e model is focused on the youth market, giving parents an easy choice to get their children involved in motorcycling.” SSR Motorsports President William Li

The first of the new 2025 models will arrive in late August, with additional models arriving in September and October. The company says final pricing and other information will be available soon.

With four classes competing for AMA national titles and several fun and exciting exhibition classes, pit bike racing will be bigger than ever at VMD this year. This year, the pit bike racing program will be operated in partnership with AMA-chartered promoter Bagger Racing League (BRL), and racing will occur on Friday, July 26.

“As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of Pit Bikes, SSR is the perfect partner for the wide range of Pit Bike racing taking place at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this year,” AMA Director of Marketing & Communications Joy Burgess says. “We cannot wait to welcome SSR Motorsports to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days and work closely with them to make this year’s Pit Bike racing program a grand event.”

For more information on Pit Bike racing at VMD, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/racing/pitbike-racing/.

With many new product announcements coming soon and continued involvement in the sport, SSR Motorsports boldly looks forward to the future.