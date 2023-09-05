SSR Motorsports named U.S. distributor for QJMotor

SSR Motorsports has taken on the role of distributor for QJMotor products in the United States. Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd. (QJMotor) — the parent company of Benelli Motorcycles — is a global motorcycle manufacturer that produces a comprehensive line of street models. QJ models, which have been available in the U.S. since the spring, complement SSR’s line of on-road motorcycles, off-road motorcycles and side-by-sides.

The QJ lineup features the SRF135 street mini and the SRT750X adventure bike. (Photos: SSR Motorsports)

“QJMotor has models that are right for the U.S. market and hit some key price points and model segments,” says Greg Blackwell, SSR’s vice president of sales and marketing. The initial QJ lineup features 11 models, from the SRF135 street mini to the mighty SRT750X adventure bike.

“Dealers are signing up with SSR to sell QJ because we can supply dealer demand; we have the inventory ready to ship,” Blackwell says. “We’ll also help the dealers promote QJ in their own market.”

SSR is adding new QJ dealerships to its network weekly, along with its well-known off-road and on-road models. SSR embraces QJ’s international marketing strategy by focusing on the QJMotor brand while still selling Benelli models, with special pricing available.

Blackwell adds that SSR is “committed to providing our dealers with the highest quality products at a competitive price, as well as premier customer service.”