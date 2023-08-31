SSR taps Greg Blackwell to fill VP post

SSR Motorsports’ founder William Li has announced that Greg Blackwell has been hired as the company’s new vice president of sales and marketing. Blackwell has more than 30 years of experience in the powersports industry, including positions with Hisun Motors USA, KTM North America, LeMans Corp./Parts Unlimited, and Metzeler Motorcycle Tire North America.

SSR Motorsports founder William Li (left) has named industry veteran Greg Blackwell (right) VP of sales and marketing for the company. (Photo: SSR Motorsports)

“Greg brings exceptional knowledge and powersports experience to this important leadership role based on his strong dealer and interpersonal relationships and the fact that he is, at his core, a true powersports enthusiast,” said Li. “With his experience, he’ll hit the ground running and have an immediate impact.”

Blackwell has invested countless hours and miles, visiting dealers in nearly all 50 states. SSR asserts that Blackwell’s passion for nurturing relationships with the dealer network is key to supporting the growth of its dealers and the company’s consumers.

Blackwell will be responsible for leading the national team of district sales managers and marketing staff. Support of the current dealer network will be complemented with new dealer appointments in open markets. SSR says it has boosted its marketing efforts recently with numerous advertisements on both wholesale and retail levels promoting the SSR motorcycles, QJ motorcycles, and SSR’s Bison UTVs.