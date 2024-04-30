Priority One launches financing texts with Kenect

Priority One Financial Services, a full-service finance company, recently announced a ground-breaking partnership with Kenect, a reputation management and business text messaging platform. The integration empowers dealers to send financing messages through text and connect the customer with an F&I manager at Priority One.

Using Kenect, dealers can send financing texts based on the customer’s situational needs. (Image: Priority One)

“Priority One’s partnership with Kenect will give the dealer one more tool to convert the customer from browsing to buying,” says Nicole Armstrong, vice president of corporate initiatives at Priority One. “Through text, they can easily introduce the customer to a Priority One F&I manager and begin the process of securing competitive financing.”

Using Kenect, dealers can send financing texts based on the customer’s situational needs. The customer can receive a text with a secure link to apply for financing, get an insurance quote, learn about extended service contracts or ask a financing question.

Priority One dealers who want to learn more about Kenect can join a webinar on May 9 at 1 pm EST.