Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV of Tennessee acquired by auto group

Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been sold from Bill Sloan, Curtis Sloan, Matt Sloan and Julie Link to Cannon Kirk of Kirk Auto Group.

Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV was founded in 1960 by Bill Sloan. His love of motorcycles began over 80 years ago when he purchased his first Harley-Davidson. He decided to develop a side business to support his passion for bikes, which developed into a multi-generational, family-owned and operated business. The dealership grew from a one-line, 1,000 square foot store to a multi-brand 55,000 square foot dealership in the community of Murfreesboro.

Pictured from left to right are Morgan (Mo) Kirk, Cannon Kirk, Bill Sloan, Curtis Sloan, Matt Sloan and Julie Link. Photo courtesy of Performance Brokerage Services

Following the sale, Curtis Sloan, president and chief executive officer for Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV commented, “As a third-generation, family-owned dealership established in 1960, selling was not on our radar. However, family health issues brought us to consider a transition. Juan Pardo of Performance Brokerage Services visited with us at our dealership and helped us understand the buy-sell process and how we could maximize the value of many decades of labor. Not only was Juan and his team instrumental in finding the perfect buyer that fit with our family values and culture, but he also made sure we had the right team of attorneys and financial advisors in place.”

Kirk Auto Group and Kirk Brothers Powersports have been a family-owned business for 50 years, operating over a dozen locations in Mississippi. Cannon Kirk, the owner, is a second-generation dealer and proudly carries on the tradition of commitment to customers and community set forth by his father, Dynamite Kirk. His father sold cars for only five years before purchasing a local Ford dealership in 1973. Cannon knew he wanted to work with his father from a very early age and after he graduated college in 1991, he began working for his father. In 1993, took over the day-to-day operations of the dealership. Cannon’s two sons, Tyler and Morgan, have joined the family business.

“I want to thank Juan Pardo of Performance Brokerage Services for presenting and guiding us through the Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV buy-sell process,” Kirk says. “Having been a long-time family-owned automotive and powersports dealer in Mississippi, we knew this opportunity was a perfect fit for our growing group. As with most deals, there are complexities that come up, and his professionalism and availability helped us get this deal to a successful conclusion. I look forward to working with Juan in the future and recommend Performance Brokerage Services if you are considering buying or selling your powersports dealership.”

Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV will remain at its current location at 2233 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.