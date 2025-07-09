BRP Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Manitou pontoon boat operations in Lansing, Michigan to members of the Marcott family, known for their ownership of Bentley Pontoons. The sale marks another step in BRP’s strategic exit from the marine segment as the company sharpens its focus on core powersports offerings.

The Marcott family, owners of Bentley Pontoons, has signed an agreement to purchase Manitou’s operations in Lansing, Michigan, for an undisclosed amount. (Photo: Boating Industry/Manitou)

BRP President and CEO José Boisjoli called the move a pivotal moment in the company’s transition.

“Today marks another key step in our process to sell our Marine businesses. I am proud of the strong foundation we have built for Manitou and I sincerely thank all employees and dealers for their commitment and resilience over the years. I wish them the very best in this next journey.” — BRP President and CEO José Boisjoli

For powersports dealers, this transition signals BRP’s increased commitment to its off-road, on-road, and snowmobile segments, along with related parts, accessories, and services. The shift is likely to lead to increased investment in product innovation and dealer support within the core powersports space.

The Marcott family, bringing decades of industry experience through their Bentley Pontoons brand, expressed confidence in preserving and growing the Manitou name.

“We are committed to ensuring the continuity of the Manitou brand and we intend to further its reputation for performance, quality, and service within the industry, while continuing to support dealers’ needs and success. We will keep building Manitou boats in the existing Lansing facility, and are looking forward to welcoming talented employees as part of the team.” — Dennis Marcott

The transaction is expected to close during BRP’s third quarter of Fiscal 2026. In the meantime, both parties will work together to ensure a seamless transition for dealers, employees, and customers.

This latest move follows BRP’s recent sale of Alumacraft, completed in the second quarter of Fiscal 2026, and the pending sale of Telwater, which remains subject to customary closing conditions.

For dealers in the powersports segment, BRP’s divestiture of its marine assets represents expanded opportunity and clearer strategic alignment moving forward.