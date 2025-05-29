BRPLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

BRP President and CEO José Boisjoli announces retirement

The StaffMay 29, 2025

José Boisjoli announced May 29 that his 22-year run as president and CEO of BRP will come to an end. The chief executive says he’ll retire sometime within the next nine months.  

José Boisjoli, who served as president and CEO of BRP since 2003, announced his retirement on May 29. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Earlier reported by our sister publication Snow Goer, Boisjoli spearheaded BRP’s remarkable growth story, from a Bombardier spin-off to a publicly traded, global leading powersports OEM.

His tenure included leading BRP to market-share dominance in the snowmobile and personal watercraft markets. He also brought massive growth to BRP’s ATV/UTV and off-road segment, introduced Can-Am Spyder three-wheel motorcycles, and made segment-defining moves in the marine market.

“What I’m most proud of is what BRP has become,” says Boisjoli during a May 29 earnings call.

We had two product lines that were profitable and two product lines that were not profitable in 2003. Today, we have seven profitable product lines, and we have a diversified product portfolio and an international manufacturing footprint — I am very happy with where we are.

Boisjoli also says he will be stepping down from his role as board chairman. As part of an ongoing succession plan, BRP’s board is searching for the company’s next president and CEO. Boisjoli will continue to lead BRP until the appointment of his successor, the company says.

“We have very experienced, long-time board members [who] know the business very well… It will obviously be a global search, considering external and internal candidates. It could take anywhere from 3 to 9 months – that would be the normal timeline.”

Related Articles

In 2003, Boisjoli, who was then president of the snowmobile and watercraft division of Bombardier, became president and CEO of BRP on the day it became a standalone company. Under his leadership, BRP diversified its product portfolio, dealer and distributor network and manufacturing footprint, propelling its growth and more than tripling its revenue and its market share three-fold, the company says in the release.

Tags
The StaffMay 29, 2025

Related Articles

Alumacraft

BRP continues its marine business dump with sale of Alumacraft

April 10, 2025

Northcoast Research shares spring promo insights report for ORV segment

April 10, 2025

BRP estimates tariffs will cost company an estimated $40 million

April 8, 2025
Stacer boat brand

BRP sells its Australian boat business to Yamaha

April 3, 2025

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.