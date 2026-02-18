Ski-Doo introduces new features, advancements for 2027 model year

BRP announced its Ski-Doo snowmobile lineup for the 2027 model year, which includes completely redesigned Skandic and Tundra models, a new Rotax 600RR E-Tec engine, a value-focused Expedition line, lighter Freeride and Summit models, and a special X-RS 20th anniversary package.

Ski-Doo snowmobiles for the 2027 model year are designed to elevate every winter adventure, from touring to sport and deep snow models. (Photos: BRP)

For the utility segment, the 2027 Ski-Doo Skandic and Tundra move to the REV Gen5 platform and come standard on all models. It is also newly equipped with uMotion rear suspension that incorporates the latest design concepts to deliver exceptional on- and off-trail performance and comfort.

Also available is the Multi LinQ Plate for full accessory integration and a redesigned cargo box — SE package only — for quick adaptability.

Ski-Doo Skandic SE with redesigned cargo box.

The new 600RR E-Tec engine

Rotax customers and full-on 600cc race engines have always shared a common platform — but this year they get even closer as the mass production engine gets pumped up to 130hp, thanks to the boost injectors that add five horsepower on the top end and much quicker acceleration throughout the RPM range. Other changes include a new exhaust system and intake tract that support the performance gains and provide a signature sound that’s both powerful and respectfully pleasing.

Riders looking for more of everything in a middle-displacement 2-stroke-powered snowmobile can get it this year. The 600RR E-Tec engine features class-leading power output, improved acceleration, better fuel and oil economy, plus cutting-edge technology that enhances the experience.

The new 600RR E-Tec engine is available in these 2027 models:

MXZ X-RS w/competition package, X-RS, X, Adr w/Blizzard pkg

Renegade Adr w/Enduro Pkg

Backcountry Adrenaline

Summit Adrenaline

Expedition LE

Skandic LE

For a more comprehensive breakdown on the 600RR E-Tec engine, visit our sister publication, snowgoer.com.

Expedition LE: Value with premium features

For 2027, the Ski-Doo Expedition model offers a 16-inch platform with premium features of the LE package.

New 16-inch-wide track Expedition LE version comes with heated and shielded handholds with visor plug for the passenger, driver visor plug, mirrors, HD front bumper, rear rack, upgraded shocks and more.

Special rich LE color scheme lets it stand out amongst its peers.

Freeride and Summit models

Inspired by the most extreme Ski-Doo deep snow riders, mountain fanatics will find 2027 Freeride and Summit models pushing innovation further:

2027 Ski-Doo Freeride

Up to 14 lb. weight reduction on the Freeride with the first lightweight OEM 147 x 15 x 3-inch track with a 3.5 -inch pitch in 2027 — which makes the 147-inch version 18 lb. lighter over the past two years — and up to 10 lb. less on the 154 and 146 length versions in that time frame.

Freeride with the adjustable limiter strap and bright Ultraviolet II color embraces a mullet attitude – business in front and party out back – that reflects the rider’s boldness.

Summit Expert loses another 4 lb. for a total of 12 lb. in two years as it adds the tMotion L/O with coil over rear suspension, forged aluminum a-arms, and lighter frame components.

Summit Edge, only available in North America, aligns with Expert characteristics and features, while Summit Adrenaline aligns with X characteristics and features, dropping 4 lb. and 8 lb., respectively.

Exclusive 20th Anniversary X-RS packages

2027 Ski-Doo Renegade with 20th Anniversary X-RS package

MXZ, Renegade and Backcountry X-RS packages that celebrate racing heritage and the first X-RS that formed the most direct link of race track technology to production snowmobiles.

Special coloration and details make these stand out — including Evo Bee emblems that are a throwback to one of the most intense racing times in snowmobile history.