BRP Inc. continued to strengthen its global design reputation in 2025, earning 20 international design awards across its product portfolio and becoming the first Canadian company named Red Dot Design Team of the Year.

The awards span BRP’s on- and off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, electric motorcycles and three-wheel platforms, highlighting what the company calls a design-first approach that blends performance, ergonomics, sustainability and emotional appeal. Electric products accounted for 12 of the 20 awards, underscoring BRP’s growing emphasis on electrification.

“At BRP, design starts with people — their needs, their environments and the experiences they seek,” says Denys Lapointe, BRP chief design officer. “Our goal is always to create products that feel intuitive, purposeful and built to last. These recognitions reflect the collective passion of our design and engineering teams and our belief that great design must also be responsible and inclusive.”

The Red Dot Design Team of the Year distinction is one of the highest honors in industrial design and is awarded to organizations that demonstrate consistent, long-term design quality and innovation. BRP said the recognition reflects its integrated design culture across multiple brands and product categories.

Among the most recognized products were BRP’s first three electric platforms. The Can-Am Pulse electric motorcycle earned multiple honors, including Red Dot Best of the Best, Good Design, Green Good Design, Good Design Australia and iF awards. Designed for urban riding, the Pulse features compact proportions, intuitive ergonomics and a modern aesthetic aimed at broad rider appeal.

The Can-Am Origin electric motorcycle also received awards from Red Dot, Good Design, Green Good Design, Good Design Australia, iF and IDSA. Drawing from motocross heritage, the Origin was designed for both urban and off-road use, with an emphasis on versatility, efficiency and rider confidence. The Pulse and Origin share a modular platform intended to reduce parts complexity and environmental impact.

BRP’s Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric snowmobile received a Green Good Design Award, recognizing its aerodynamic design, integrated battery architecture and balance of sustainability with performance, while retaining Ski-Doo’s core brand identity.

Additional award-winning products included the Can-Am Maverick R MAX, which earned recognition from Red Dot and Good Design for its four-passenger off-road design focused on shared adventure, safety and comfort. The Can-Am Canyon RedRock, recognized by Red Dot and Good Design, was noted for its long-distance comfort and rugged capability and was previously named Rider magazine’s Motorcycle of the Year. The Can-Am Outlander XT 1000R also received Red Dot and Good Design honors for its durability-focused design, rider interfaces and storage solutions.

With the latest honors, BRP has now earned a total of 210 international design awards. The company said design will continue to play a central role as it develops new platforms, technologies and electric models across its brands.