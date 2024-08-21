Can-Am has revealed its 2025 Spyder and Ryker models, all-new Canyon 3-wheel vehicle, and 2025 Outlander and Maverick lineups.

2025 Canyon

Can-Am says the 2025 Canyon 3-wheel vehicle is the company’s most rugged and adventure-ready 3-wheel vehicle. The Canyon features higher ground clearance, longer suspension travel, all-road wheels, and enduro anti-slip pegs so riders can take quick trips on unexplored roads or multi-day excursions.

Available in the spring of 2025, the Can-Am Canyon will offer three adventure-ready trim options: standard, XT, and Redrock. Photos courtesy of Can-Am

The 2025 Can-Am Canyon opens more backcountry roads for the 3-wheel rider and is packed with impressive technology, practical features, and unprecedented storage capacity. The Canyon offers an accessible route into the popular adventure touring market with a stable ride and features designed for protection and comfort so riders of all skill levels can feel confident in a variety of conditions.

Three adventure-ready trim options (Standard, XT, Redrock) will be available at Can-Am dealers in the spring of 2025, along with 25 convenient accessories designed specifically for the Canyon line of 3-wheel vehicles.

The Can-Am Canyon has a 115-horsepower Rotax ACE 1330 cc liquid-cooled engine that delivers power to a six-speed semi-automatic, clutchless transmission with reverse function. Brembo brakes with ABS bring the Canyon to a stop quickly and securely with impressive stopping power. Riders of all abilities will appreciate the balance, exhilaration, and peace of mind the Canyon offers.

Features:

Available in three trims: Standard and XT in Sterling Silver Satin and premium Redrock version in Moss Green Satin and exclusive KYB Smart-Shox semi-active suspension

10 inches of suspension travel in the front and over 9 inches in the rear

Enduro anti-slip foot pegs for better grip on all road conditions

Model-exclusive handlebar riser for added control while standing on pegs

Adventure-worthy protection in the form of handguards, a durable radiator grill, belt drive protector, and robust adventure wheels

All-new XPS Adventure tires provide grip on any type of road

Manual quick adjust windshield

LED lighting

10.25-inch Touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay

Four driving modes (Sport, All-Road, Rally, Normal) adapt the engine, stability system, and power steering for specific riding conditions

Premium Redrock trim includes a backup camera as a standard feature

20 LinQ System attachment points for customization and convenience

25 dedicated Can-Am Canyon accessories

Can carry and/or tow up to 400 pounds of cargo

2025 Spyder

Last year, Can-Am focused on enhancing the rider connectivity for the Spyder models, adding a 10.25-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay. This year, Can-Am continues to focus on those rider-centric capabilities, adding a backup camera option for the intuitive and convenient touchscreen. Can-Am has also added new tires for increased durability and additional colorways.

2025 Can-Am Spyders feature a backup camera option, new tires for increased durability, and additional colorways.

Features:

A backup camera is available on 2025 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Special Series and Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky models

A backup camera is available as an accessory for most models featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen display (not compatible with 2024-2025 F3-S)

New satin Mineral Blue available for the Spyder RT, RT Limited, F3-T, and F3 Limited

2025 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky available exclusively in Dusk Metallic

2025 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Special Series is now available in British Green Metallic and Carbon Black combo, with new 16-spoke wheels

2025 Can-Am Spyder models RT and F3 are now equipped with new XPS Roadster tires

2025 Ryker

The Can-Am Ryker lineup includes the Ryker, Ryker Sport, and Ryker Rally, and is a great option for riders with any amount of experience looking for accessible pricing and ease-of-use. The versatile 2025 Can-Am Ryker lineup will be available in four exclusive new panel kit colors, including Atlantis Gold, Cyber Orange, Urban Blue, and Moka Plaid.

The 2025 Can-Am Ryker lineup will be available in four new panel kit colors: Atlantis Gold, Cyber Orange, Urban Blue, and Moka Plaid.

With more than 300 accessories in the Can-Am collection to choose from, the Canyon, Spyder, and Ryker models can be quickly and easily customized to suit any ride.

2025 Outlander 850 and 1000R

The Outlander 850 and 1000R feature industry-leading horsepower, increased suspension travel, refined handling, and an unmistakable Can-Am design.

Engine

This platform has a new Rotax engine that offers industry-leading horsepower and performance. The double-overhead camshaft 999cc V-twin utilizes a high compression ratio with a high-efficiency intake and exhaust, making the Outlander 1000R the first ATV with triple-digit horsepower, at 101 hp. The 1000R boasts the fastest acceleration in the industry. The Outlander 850 also offers impressive power, producing 82 hp. Both models include Work, Standard, and Sport ride modes.

Transmission

The Outlander 850 and 1000R are equipped with an all-new continuously variable transmission (CVT) that delivers smooth power to the ground, consistent shifts, improves torque, and reduces maintenance requirements. The latest pDrive primary clutch is paired with a new, dual-roller-driven pulley, offering instant response and rock-solid reliability.

The 2025 Outlander 850 offers 82 hp and the 2025 Outlander 1000R offers 101 hp.

Chassis and suspension

More power and higher speeds require greater suspension and handling capability, so the Outlander features a new suspension configuration with wide, arched A-arms front and rear, allowing for enhanced vehicle dynamics, including an improved attack angle for smooth obstacle and ditch crossing. Front suspension travel has increased by 1.6 inches to 10.8 inches, and rear suspension has increased by 2.1 inches to 12 inches of travel.

Complementing the updated suspension, the steering geometry is also revised, increasing high-speed stability, steering precision, and turning radius. A high-strength steel frame enhances durability and rigidity while decreasing weight. The full-length skidplate provides heavy-duty protection.

The 1000R and X mr versions feature a new four-disc system for ultimate braking control. The braking system now offers greater capacity and modulation thanks in part to new metallic brake pads and a new front brake lever with optimized ergonomics.

The Outlander offers a towing capacity of 1,830 pounds and a heavy-duty two-inch hitch receiver.

Design and technology

Restyled components include front and rear LED lights with a four-point design, a centralized exhaust with an aluminum muffler tip, a new wheel design on select packages, specifically designed XPS tires, and integrated front and rear bumpers. A new 10-liter (2.5-gallon) rear LinQ removable storage box and 30 liters (8 gallons) of front dropdown storage offer plenty of room for tools and supplies while select packages feature a cell phone storage compartment with a USB charging port.

The Max Limited package features a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with smartphone connectivity. Using the BRP GO! app, riders can access off-road maps, drive settings, and more.

Outlander X Mr

For riders who call mudholes their playground, the Outlander X mr 850 and 1000R are the ultimate purpose-built machines. The intake, CVT vent, and radiator have been repositioned higher to enhance airflow, even when riding in the deepest mud. The front bumper is mounted higher and features a 3,500-pound winch with synthetic rope, designed to get riders out of the stickiest situations.

Ensuring maximum traction, the Outlander X mr models feature new 30-inch XPS Swamp King XL tires, developed specifically for this machine. An aluminum handlebar with a one-inch riser facilitates optimal riding position, while the J-hook and mud strap offer higher leverage points for vehicle recovery, a feature that is exclusive to the Outlander 1000R X mr. The reinforced, LinQ-compatible rear rack features integrated grab handles that can be used to help riders get out of tough spots.

Lineup overview

The 2025 Outlander 850 is available in five model configurations, the DPS, XT, X mr, Max DPS, and Max XT. The Outlander 1000R lineup also includes the DPS, XT, X mr, XT-P, Max XT, Max XT-P, and Max Limited.

2025 Maverick R Max

Introduced last year, the Maverick R has a Rotax 240-horsepower engine paired with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT), a tall-knuckle suspension design, and cutting-edge technology. For 2025, Can-Am is taking the Maverick R experience to the next level and sharing the thrill of the trail with family and friends with the Maverick R Max. The four-seat Maverick R Max boasts the most spacious rear passenger seats in its class.

For 2025, Can-Am offers the Maverick R Max, a four-seat configuration of the Maverick R.

Can-Am engineers optimized the seven-speed DCT for multi-passenger riding with a 40 percent shorter low-gear ratio, improved torque control for low-speed maneuvers, and reinforced components for maximum durability. In addition, the select Maverick R Max packages benefit from an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen display that features built-in GPS, front and rear cameras available at any speed, and enhanced visibility of transmission gears and drive modes.

Lineup overview

The Maverick R Max lineup has four different model configurations, the Max, Max X, X rs and X rs with Smart-Shox.