Turn 14 announces winner of first-ever UTV-build giveaway

Avid Cycles of Victorville, California, was recently named the winner of inaugural UTV-build giveaway, concluding a months-long build and dealer-exclusive promotion centered around the company’s rapidly growing powersports segment.

Turn 14 started with a Can-Am Maverick X3 X RS Turbo RR platform, anchored by Bilstein with its Blackhawk suspension system. (Photos: Turn 14 Distribution)

Unveiled at the 2025 Sand Sports Super Show, this project marked a milestone as Turn 14’s first dedicated powersports giveaway vehicle. Starting with a Can-Am Maverick X3 X RS Turbo RR platform, the build was developed to showcase the depth of Turn 14’s UTV portfolio and the strength of its brand partnerships. Bilstein anchored the project with its Blackhawk suspension system.

A broad group of industry partners contributed to the final package, Turn 14 says, creating a performance-driven UTV constructed not just for display, but for outdoor driving. The installation and fine-tuning of the build were completed by One Offroad in Tucson, Arizona.

Throughout the promotional period, customers earned points toward finalist selection through qualifying purchases of participating Turn 14 brands. Eight finalists were selected based on accumulated points, and Avid Cycles was chosen at random during a private live announcement.

“This project was an exciting milestone for our team,” says Nashona Haldane, powersports marketing manager at Turn 14 Distribution. “The Maverick build gave us the opportunity to showcase the strength of our powersports brand partnerships while creating something that genuinely reflects the performance potential of the platform. Seeing it go home with one of our dealers makes the entire project even more rewarding.”

With the conclusion of this giveaway, Turn 14 says it has two remaining vehicle prizes for 2026. Authorized Turn 14 Dealers can now participate in the S650 Mustang promotion at www.turn14.com.