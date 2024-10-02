DealersLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsTop News EnewsletterTop StoriesVideo

Denago Powersports celebrates anniversary at Sand Sports Super Show

The StaffOctober 2, 2024

Denago Powersports celebrated its 1st anniversary at the iconic Sand Sports Super Show last month. Each September, hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of attendees meet at the Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, for what it claims is the world’s biggest dune and dirt sports expo.

Denago’s general manager, David Garibyan, and his team took to YouTube to discuss the anniversary and the products on display at this year’s event. (Image: YouTube screenshot)

Denago’s general manager, David Garibyan, and his team took to YouTube to discuss the anniversary and the products on display at this year’s event.

“It’s been so special this last year,” says Johnny Hayes, national sales manager at Denago Powersports. “It’s been a whirlwind over the last year. We launched Denago Powersports here at the 2023 show, and it’s been non-stop ‘Fast and Furious’ since that day. We’ve started to grow a pretty solid dealer network across the country, and we’ve got some new products and cool colors that we’re showing here at the show. It’s been a lot of fun.”

