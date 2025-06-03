Denago Powersports teams up with DX1

Off-road vehicle manufacturer Denago Powersports announced on June 2 that it has partnered with DX1, an all-in-one cloud-based dealership management system.

Based in Irving, Texas, Denago Powersports has distribution warehouse locations in four different states across the U.S., including California, Florida, Indiana, and Texas. (Photo: Denago Powersports)

“As we become a formidable powersports manufacturer, it’s essential to ensure our products benefit from the newest technology.” — David Garibyan, General Manager, Denago Powersports

All of the components of DX1 work seamlessly together, allowing dealers to be with their customers rather than behind a computer duplicating data entry. The real-time flow of data throughout the departments of a dealership can simplify tasks and improve day-to-day operations.

“Many dealers believe DX1 has surpassed other dealer-management systems by removing the repetitive data-entry of other systems,” says Garibyan. “DX1 allows you to enter the information once, and then the system can also handle lead manager and website, and online marketing tools with a single login to your database where customer and inventory data is stored.”

Additionally, DX1 has recently joined forces with Turn 14 Distribution, assuring all participating dealers needing parts and accessories can get what they want when they want, utilizing strategically located warehouses across the U.S., offering same-day shipping in most cases.