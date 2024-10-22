DealersDistributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

DX1 integrates with Turn 14 Distribution

The StaffOctober 22, 2024

DX1 and Turn 14 Distribution have announced a collaboration to create a price book, inventory feed and order import process for mutual dealers.

“We are excited to partner with Turn 14 Distribution,” says Ian Penney, director of Product Development at DX1. “One of the goals at DX1 is to make day-to-day operations easier and faster. This new integration with one of the powersports industry’s biggest distributors allows DX1 dealers to access the Turn 14 catalog, order, list, and price items within a few clicks. Dealers can now spend less time behind the desk and more time in front of customers.”

“We understand the importance of the Dealer Management System in a dealer’s day-to-day operations, including how it’s critical for the parts sales and procurement process,” says Dan Ziegler, business partner integration manager of Turn 14 Distribution. “We’re excited to have this integration completed and functional for our mutual dealers to find our products, view their price and complete the ordering process in a more efficient manner. We look forward to future collaborations with the DX1 team to continue to improve the dealer experience.”

Turn 14 Distribution
DX1 logo

Tags
The StaffOctober 22, 2024

Related Articles

Turn 14 Distribution

Turn 14 Distribution gives update on transition into powersports

November 14, 2023
Turn 14 Distribution

Turn 14 names Robert Schuetz president of owned brands

October 17, 2023
turn 14 distribution CEO

Tucker Powersports to be acquired by automotive aftermarket distributor Turn 14 Distribution

August 15, 2023
Simply Street Bikes showroom for Powersports Business article

An 800 percent increase in e-commerce queries from dealerships during COVID-19

May 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button