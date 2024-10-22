DX1 integrates with Turn 14 Distribution

DX1 and Turn 14 Distribution have announced a collaboration to create a price book, inventory feed and order import process for mutual dealers.

“We are excited to partner with Turn 14 Distribution,” says Ian Penney, director of Product Development at DX1. “One of the goals at DX1 is to make day-to-day operations easier and faster. This new integration with one of the powersports industry’s biggest distributors allows DX1 dealers to access the Turn 14 catalog, order, list, and price items within a few clicks. Dealers can now spend less time behind the desk and more time in front of customers.”

“We understand the importance of the Dealer Management System in a dealer’s day-to-day operations, including how it’s critical for the parts sales and procurement process,” says Dan Ziegler, business partner integration manager of Turn 14 Distribution. “We’re excited to have this integration completed and functional for our mutual dealers to find our products, view their price and complete the ordering process in a more efficient manner. We look forward to future collaborations with the DX1 team to continue to improve the dealer experience.”