Turn 14 Distribution gives update on transition into powersports

Turn 14 Distribution recently released a news statement addressing its transition into powersports after it acquired the assets of Tucker Powersports in August. Below is the statement from Turn 14:

Leadership

Bob Schuetz was recently appointed president of Turn 14 Distribution’s Powersports Owned Brands team, which includes product development, R&D, brand management, and marketing of the eleven brands acquired from Tucker Powersports. Schuetz has been a senior leader at top aftermarket companies like Warn Industries, Öhlins USA and premium suspension manufacturer KW Automotive.

Schuetz’s connection to powersports started as a child with dirt bike adventures on the fire roads of New Jersey. When he started working as a pyrotechnician at Six Flags Great Adventure, he used ATVs almost daily. Warn Industries has a culture that is all about four-wheeling, and while there, Schuetz became an avid side-by-side pilot. Öhlins USA exposed him to motorcycle racing, which started his love affair with two-wheeled competition. In addition to his affinity for powersports and competition, Schuetz is a passionate leader and looks forward to impacting the industry through the Turn 14 Powersports Owned Brand team.

Staffing

The Turn 14 Powersports Owned Brands group includes seasoned employees from Tucker that have transitioned to roles with the new organization. This includes well-known names such as James Simonelli, Brent Ash, Aaron Whitney, Bill Mullins, and Paul O’Brien. Each of the brands acquired from Tucker are using their new resources to develop products that will launch in 2024, several of which have been on dealer “wish lists” for many months. Marketing for Owned Brands will continue to be led by Lesley Madsen. Several of her team members from Tucker are now employees of Turn 14 Powersports, Owned Brands.

Office Location

The Turn 14 Powersports Owned Brands group will be based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is seeking a permanent location for the team’s home.

AIMExpo News

Plans are underway for AIMExpo in February. Turn 14 Distribution is slated to host the Industry Party, an event that dealers and exhibitors use to reconnect and wrap-up the first day of the show. At AIME, the Turn 14 Powersports Owned Brands team will also showcase their newest products and share a glimpse of what’s to come to show attendees.

Other News

Turn 14 Distribution will be the sole distributor for the company’s Powersports Owned brands in North America. To make the transition easy from Tucker Powersports to Turn 14 Distribution, dealers need only to call Turn 14 Distribution to establish an account. The new dealers will be welcomed by familiar faces, as key Tucker employees have migrated to the Turn 14 Distribution staff.

Here’s a list of the powersports brands owned by Turn 14 Distribution: Answer, Biker’s Choice, BikeMaster, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, Kuryakyn, ProTaper, QuadBoss, River Road, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

