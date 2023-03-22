AIMExpo 2024 to start a day earlier, now runs Feb. 6-8

The good news for AIMExpo 2024 in Las Vegas is that hotel rooms are blocked out for the show with rates that are nearly the same or lower than last year’s.

AIMExpo locks in dates for 2024 show in Las Vegas. Now starts a day earlier from Feb. 6-8 (Photo: AIMExpo)

However, the big news is that show management had to bump up the dates to a day earlier — now Tuesday, February 6 through Thursday, February 8. According to a press release from AIMExpo, this also ensures hotel rates are in line with 2023 and will allow everyone to head out of town before the full impact of Super Bowl crowds and Lunar New Year celebrations hit the city.

Discounted hotel rates will be available to book through the AIMExpo website by early May, but they will only be offered through our exclusive reservation link. If you try to book rooms early, most hotels have not yet released inventory for next February which means you might not see any rooms available or they may be listed at the highest tier. Same goes for many airlines, whose schedules may not yet be open that far in advance.

The Sahara and Renaissance hotels told AIMExpo that rates for 2024 will be very similar to rates offered this past February. Sahara’s rates will start at $69, and rates at the Renaissance will start at $197.

Updated AIMExpo 2024 schedule

Tuesday, February 6: 9 am – 5 pm; Industry party to follow

Wednesday, February 7: 9 am – 5 pm

Thursday, February 8: 9 am – 1 pm

Move In Dates

Sunday, February 4: 1 pm – 6 pm

Monday, February 5: 7 am – 8 pm