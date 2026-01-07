ProTaper will unveil several new products at this week’s AIMExpo trade show, expanding its lineup of motorcycle control components and trackside accessories aimed at motocross and off-road riders.

ProTaper Vibration Damping System Bar Mounts are designed to reduce rider fatigue while improving comfort and control. (Photos: ProTaper)

Headlining the launch is the new ProTaper Vibration Damping System (VDS) Bar Mounts, designed to reduce rider fatigue while improving comfort and control. The mounts are compatible with all 1-1/8-inch handlebars and use a dual-direction compression and rebound damping system to absorb forces commonly associated with arm pump.

The VDS Bar Mounts feature consistent rebound control via a dedicated internal spacer and include three interchangeable elastomers, allowing riders to adjust damping and overall ride feel based on preference and riding conditions.

ProTaper is also expanding its recently announced tire lineup with the introduction of MXT 04 Mini Size Tires. The new tires are designed for intermediate to hard terrain and feature an asymmetrical molded tread pattern. According to the company, the knob-and-groove design improves stability under hard braking and acceleration, making them well-suited for competitive youth and mini-bike applications.

Supporting its tire offerings, ProTaper is launching universal tire covers designed to protect tires during transport and staging. The ProTaper Tire Covers are constructed from tear-resistant material and fit 18-inch to 21-inch tires, helping shield them from mud, debris, and premature wear at the track.

Left: ProTaper Lift Stand. Right: ProTaper Tire Cover.

Rounding out the product introductions is the new ProTaper Lift Stand. Built with steel construction and a wide-stance, anti-slip base, the stand is designed to provide stability in the pits. It features an inner slip tube for smoother lifting and lowering, along with a centrally located tool holder intended to streamline trackside maintenance.

Paul O’Brien, ProTaper brand manager, said the new products reflect the company’s focus on practical performance improvements for riders and racers.

“Our focus has always been on delivering products that solve real-world problems for racers and off-road riders,” O’Brien notes. “Whether it’s reducing rider fatigue through our new VDS bar mounts or simplifying trackside maintenance with our new lift stand, we want ProTaper to be part of every ride.”

The new products will be showcased at ProTaper’s booth during AIMExpo, with availability expected through authorized dealers following the show.