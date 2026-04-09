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MotoHunt rolls out April platform updates built around dealer feedback

The StaffApril 9, 2026

Powersports appraisal and inventory dealer platform MotoHunt recently announced its latest product updates and features shaped directly by the input from its active dealer clients.

Motohunt
MotoHunt says the updates span three key areas: appraisal and margin control; vintage unit valuation consistency; and front-line inventory quality. (File photo)

With a commitment to building tools that solve real operational problems, MotoHunt says the updates span three key areas: appraisal and margin control; vintage unit valuation consistency; and front-line inventory quality.

“Every one of these updates came directly from the dealers we work with every day. We move fast because our clients are running real businesses and they need tools that keep up,” says Jacob Berry, co-founder and VP of growth at MotoHunt. “When a dealer tells us something is slowing them down, we build the fix. That is how MotoHunt operates.”

The following features are updated and live for all MotoHunt dealer clients.

Pricing tool built around dealer margins

MotoHunt has expanded its pricing tool with three new capabilities designed to give dealers tighter control over every appraisal. Dealers can now set reconditioning presets to speed up input, add custom recon line items as needed, and define a target profit margin percentage directly inside the calculator.

The result is an appraisal workflow that starts with a dealer’s margins already factored in, reducing guesswork and creating more consistent deal outcomes across the team.

Vintage valuation mapping

More than 20-year-old powersports units often use a different JD Power valuation format, which can create inconsistencies when comparing values across a dealer’s inventory. MotoHunt now allows dealers to map those vintage valuations to modern equivalents, ensuring alignment across appraisals, printouts, and CSV exports.

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This is a practical fix for a friction point affecting dealers with a mix of newer and older units, and it brings cleaner, more trustworthy data throughout the appraisal workflow.

NPA run lists

MotoHunt’s NPA run list view now defaults to sorting units by Condition Report Score, putting the highest-quality inventory at the top. This simple change helps dealer teams zero in on the units most worth pursuing without having to sort or filter manually.

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The StaffApril 9, 2026

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