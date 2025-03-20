MotoHunt has introduced a suite of new features designed to streamline trade-in appraisals and optimize pricing strategies.

Trade-in leads can now flow into MotoHunt’s Premium platform.

MotoHunt has integrated with Digital Power Solutions’ TradeCycle platform, allowing trade-in leads to flow into its appraisal system. This integration eliminates the hassle of manual data entry by automatically populating trade leads into the company’s premium platform, keeping all appraisals and potential trades organized in one place.

“With this integration, we’re providing dealers with a frictionless way to capture, track, and convert website trade-in leads,” says Jacob Berry, vice president of growth at MotoHunt. “By simplifying the process, we’re helping dealerships maximize their opportunities from lead generation.”

Instant VIN scanning

MotoHunt’s VIN scanning technology now allows dealership teams to capture and decode VINs instantly using smartphone cameras. Dealers can now quickly pull up vehicle details and initiate trade appraisals—improving speed, accuracy, and convenience in the appraisal process.

Customizable market radius

The company has also introduced a customizable radius setting for comparable new or used listings. Dealers can now set market comparisons by state or specific mileage radius, ensuring pricing insights align with designated market areas.