Motohunt releases update to Premium Dealer suite of tools

Motohunt, an innovator of powersports dealership software, has announced a significant update to its Motohunt Premium suite of tools. This enhancement, focused on inventory management and trade-in strategies, is set to revolutionize how dealerships handle their operations, building upon the success of hundreds of dealers already utilizing the Motohunt platform.

The latest update introduces comprehensive new features to the Trade Appraisal Pricing Tool, a cornerstone component of Motohunt Premium. (Image: Motohunt)

The latest update introduces comprehensive new features to the Trade Appraisal Pricing Tool, a cornerstone component of Motohunt Premium. Designed with dealership efficiency in mind, these enhancements streamline the trade-in and inventory acquisition process, making it more intuitive, data-driven, and profitable for dealerships.

Update Features:

Advanced Cost Tracking: Incorporation of Recondition, Certification, Transport, and Pack fees.

Dynamic Offer and Profit Calculations: Dealers can now instantly calculate offers and potential profits with greater accuracy.

Nationwide Market Data: Real-time data integration for smarter pricing and inventory decisions.

Enhanced Data Storage: Simplified management of customer and internal information related to each trade.

“With the updated Motohunt Premium, we’re not just providing a tool; we’re offering a comprehensive solution that tackles the core challenges faced by powersports dealers today,” Michael Masouras, CEO of Motohunt, comments. “This update is a direct response to the evolving needs of the market, ensuring our dealers stay ahead of the curve in inventory management and customer engagement.”

Motohunt says it is committed to enhancing dealership operations by empowering dealers with the latest technology and data analytics. For more information about Motohunt’s latest updates, visit Motohunt.com/dealers or contact Jacob Berry at jacob@motohunt.com.