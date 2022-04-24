NPA’s RV and Marine Sales tabs Amata as VP

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced the hiring of Matt Amata as vice president of NPA’s RV and Marine Sales. Amata, who is based in Cleveland, will be responsible for the growth and expansion of NPA’s RV and Marine business nationwide.

“Matt Amata is the perfect person to help us grow our RV and Marine business. His experience and knowledge in the national marine industry will expand the resources, customer service and asset values our clients have come to expect from NPA,” said NPA CEO Jim Woodruff. “We are confident he’ll do a great job growing the business and supporting our customers and clients.”

Matt Amata

Amata has been involved in the marine industry for over 20 years, serving as president of National Liquidators for the last decade. Prior to that, he successfully founded, managed, and sold a telecommunications company and earned his MBA from Arizona State University. He is an active member of Marine Industries of South Florida, International Yacht Brokers Association, Lake Erie Marine Trades Association, and the Marine Trade Association of Maryland. Matt has served on the board of directors of both the National Marine Lenders Association and the Propeller Club of America and has presented at numerous leading industry events.

“I am pleased to have joined the team at National Powersport Auctions to lead our RV and Marine efforts,” Amata said. “NPA’s values, integrity, investments in infrastructure, technology, training, and unparalleled customer service have consistently set them apart as leaders in the industry. While NPA has been present in the RV and Marine space for over two decades, they are committing all the resources needed to grow and expand this market and I am excited to lead that charge!”