National Powersport Auctions undergoes sales territory restructuring

NPA has announced changes to its sales team and territories following the end of its first fiscal year quarter.

Chris Davenport has been promoted to territory sales manager (TSM) for NPA Denver. Davenport started his NPA career in January 2022 as an Inside Sales Representative (ISR) for the NPA San Diego auction region. “Chris has proven himself as a strong, dedicated, and passionate ISR who deserves this promotion, and we are looking forward to his experience and fresh mindset in this position,” says Mike Murray, VP of Sales. Davenport will work with Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming dealers.

Mark Barlow has joined the sales team as the TSM for Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. “The powersports industry has been my passion for over 30 years. I have done it all by being a parts manager, service manager, general manager, and a Yamaha and Kawasaki dealership owner. Coming to NPA is an exciting move and I look forward to working with the dealers in my area”, Barlow says.

“Adding Mark to the team has already been beneficial, and we are excited to see him educate his dealers on NPA and grow his territory,” Murray says.

The department has made additional shifts to amplify NPA’s presence in the Denver region. Marshall Van Thorre is now using his wealth of NPA experience as a member of NPA’s Direct Buy team. Bri Moore is an additional ISR for the Denver region. James Bautista is the newest addition to the Direct Buy team, bringing his years of industry knowledge to serve dealers in California, Nevada, Hawaii, Utah, and New Mexico.

Trevor Ohm, the ISR for NPA Sacramento, now serves the NPA San Diego region as well and will work with those dealers on their inventory needs. Melanie Broadwell and Kate Graves, the ISRs for NPA Atlanta and Cincinnati, have absorbed and split the NPA Philadelphia region to better serve those dealers. Melanie will be working with dealers in the Atlanta region up to New Jersey. Kate will assist dealers in the Midwest and the northeastern states from Eastern Pennsylvania to Maine.

The new TSMs’ and ISRs’ are available to assist dealers with their inventory needs and can be contacted using their email or phone numbers below. Dealers can always consign or buy online 24/7 at npauctions.com or the NPA app.

Mark Barlow: 651.396.4561, mbarlow@npauctions.com

James Bautista: 858.239.5148, jbautista@npauctions.com

Melanie Broadwell: 404.905.2235, mbroadwell@npauctions.com

Chris Davenport: 858.204.2593, cdavenport@npauctions.com

Kate Graves: 513.904.5890, kgraves@npauctions.com

Bri Moore: 720.775.7262, brimoore@npauctions.com

Trevor Ohm: 858.899.4421, tohm@npauctions.com

Marshall Van Thorre: 970.217.5281, mvanthorre@npauctions.com

