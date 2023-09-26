NPA expands golf car offering through E-Z-GO partnership

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced the expansion of its golf car segment through its partnership with E-Z-GO, known for its products including RXV and TXT golf cars and Freedom and Express personal-use vehicles.

The partnership will offer dealers hundreds of golf cars monthly across NPA’s nine nationwide locations. “We have had great success with this new collaboration and look forward to the continued supply of inventory”, says Tony Altieri, VP of business development, NPA. “With the growth of the golf car market, NPA is proud to be a part of this segment and offer its dealers the inventory they need.”

NPA will offer dealers hundreds of golf cars monthly across the company’s nine nationwide locations through its partnership with E-Z-GO. Photo courtesy of E-Z-GO

All golf cars for sale receive the renowned NPA Condition Report with over 35 photos and a 45-point inspection. Dedicated Preview Days are available the day prior to all NPA auctions. Golf Car inventory can be previewed at all NPA locations and on NPA eSale at npauctions.com.

To buy and sell through NPA platforms, golf car businesses and powersport dealers need an active NPA membership. Currently, the annual fee is waived for new golf car NPA membership until the end of the year. Dealers or distributors interested in membership can contact the NPA Dealer Registration team at 888.292.5339 ext. 923301, email dealer-reg@npauctions.com, Mon-Fri, from 8 am – 5 pm PST, or contact their NPA territory sales manager.

Anyone can preview the national golf car inventory online with the NPA Global Search. They can search the E-Z-GO inventory in real-time by highlighting the “Make” field and selecting EZ GO GOLF CART. Monthly updates on E-Z-GO vehicles at NPA can be found on the NPA website.

Financial institutions and manufacturers looking for a proven partner to help with their lease returns, demo units, or overstock should contact Tony Altieri at 858.395.1836 or taltieri@npauctions.com.