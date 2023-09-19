NPA webinar to demonstrate auction process for golf car dealers

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced that it will present three live webinars for golf car dealers and buyers. The first online seminar to be held Wednesday, Sep. 20, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. PT, will cover how to start bidding and buying golf cars at an NPA auction. The following webinars will be held Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.

NPA members can preview hundreds of golf cars available nationwide at NPA at any time using NPA’s app or website and purchase in-person or online via their desktop or smartphone. Photos courtesy of NPA

Auctioning

Auctions are a great way for dealers to manage inventory. Live and simulcast auctions quickly move down a lane from unit to unit. Because the auction action can be intimidating, NPA is offering NPA Golf Car Auction 101, presented by NPA Marketing Representative Mckenna Eiler.

Mckenna Eiler

The live webinar will take viewers through the auction buying process, from previewing inventory to bidding, winning, paying, and transporting their purchases. The webinar is open to all golf car buyers and sellers who want to know more about NPA auctions. Dealers do not have to be registered or an NPA member to attend the free session. NPA Golf Car Auction 101 is an informational forum where dealers can ask questions and gain a better understanding of NPA’s auction processes.

Signup

Dealers can sign up for this the workshop on Golf Car Webinar Registration page and contact NPA dealer support at 888.292.5339 ext. 923308 for questions. For information about the Oct. 18 and Nov. 15 golf car auction webinars and topics, visit the NPA website.

“We’re excited to offer the first NPA Golf Car Auction 101 webinar to help dealers with auctioning. NPA strives to make the auction experience fun for all. The easy-to-follow webinar should achieve that for first timers and seasoned participants,” says Ryan Keefe, vice president of marketing.

Golf car businesses and powersport dealers need an active NPA membership to buy and sell through NPA platforms. Members can preview hundreds of golf cars available nationwide at NPA at any time using NPA’s app or website and purchase in-person or online via their desktop or smartphone.