NPA names Pacific Northwest territory sales manager

NPA has announced Jason Wilson as the Territory Sales Manager (TSM) for the Pacific Northwest. Wilson has already been in and out of some dealerships and is working closely with the NPA team to get up to speed. He is now the TSM for Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Jason has been riding for nearly 25 years and has worked in the industry for 20 years. He rides his Ducati’s for both street and racetrack when he gets free time. Most recently, Wilson was with a Ducati dealership in Portland, Oregon, and worked his way up in sales to become the general sales manager.

Jason Wilson

“I enjoy being around powersports, and what better way to enjoy it than being on the inside,” he says. “I look forward to working with dealers and continuing to share our common interest in the industry.” He worked with NPA at his former dealership and has the customer perspective to help grow this region.

Wilson brings his dynamic energy to the NPA sales team, and his wealth of experience will be invaluable to dealers within the territory. “We are pleased to welcome Jason aboard,” says Mike Murray, vice president of Sales at NPA. “His depth of knowledge will undoubtedly illuminate additional avenues for dealers, showcasing the potential of NPA for their pre-owned inventory.”

Dealers can reach Jason at jawilson@npauctions.com or 503.349.0571 for any of their inventory needs.