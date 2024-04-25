Lana Del Rey makes Coachella grand entrance on Ryvid Anthem

The arrival of Lana Del Rey by motorcycle at her recent Coachella performance went viral over the weekend. However, there’s more to the story than meets the eye…

Once the artist and her production team decided to create a dramatic entrance by arriving on the back of a motorcycle, they had to navigate a number of obstacles. The Fire Marshal wouldn’t allow conventional combustion engines to be used on safety grounds. They also stipulated that the bikes couldn’t be ridden at more than 5 mph. In fact, they needed assurances that the motorcycles couldn’t exceed that speed.

Considering the stipulations, the production team quickly turned to the California-built Ryvid Anthem electric motorcycle. Ryvid engineers could limit the Anthem to exactly 5 mph through its electronic controller—reduced from the 75mph+ available for unrestricted use. The Anthem’s low center of gravity also made balancing with the passenger far easier than almost any other electric motorcycle.

Undoubtedly, the Ryvid Anthem was the perfect bike for Lana and her production team.

Ryvid says a second model will soon be announced.