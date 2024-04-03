Ryvid to reveal new model at One Moto Show, adds finance option

Ryvid has partnered with FreedomRoad Financial to offer competitive rates and extended-term financing options. Applicants can see if they qualify by clicking on the “I Want to Finance” option on the Anthem page to be walked through the process.

The Californial-built Ryvid Anthem is now available in six colorways, and with new accessories as well as a financing option from FreedomRoad Financial. (Photo credit: Ryvid)

The company says the introduction of the new San Bernardino, California, factory facility has led to faster production schedules. This has not only allowed the company to ship the Anthem within four weeks of order completion, but customers can now select from four shipping options. These include California collection and expedited national delivery.

The company also announced new colorways and accessories for the Anthem, bringing the color options up to six. A new cargo rack that can carry up to 25 lbs was added, along with other accessories, including a phone mount, a Level 2 charging adapter, and a helmet lock.

Model Launch, Demos

On April 19-21, Ryvid will be a title sponsor of The One Motorcycle Show in Portland, Oregon. The company says it has big plans for this event, which will see the Anthem on display and available for demo rides.

As a custom motorcycle show, many customized Anthems will also be on display for the first time. However, Ryvid will be debuting its brand-new electric motorcycle, giving visitors and attending media the chance to see the new model for the first time.

More details will be revealed next month, but the company says the groundbreaking concept will offer a revolutionary approach to motorcycle design, purchasing, and customization.