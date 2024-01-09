Verge claims TS Ultra is ‘world’s first motorcycle with sense of sight’

Verge Motorcycles has upgraded its flagship model, the Verge TS Ultra, with a multitude of cameras and radars that use artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The electric superbike now has six cameras and high-resolution front and rear radars. (Photos: Verge Motorcycles)

The electric superbike now has six cameras and high-resolution front and rear radars. The upgraded Verge TS Ultra replaces the previous version, and customers who have already placed an order will automatically receive their bike with these new features, according to the company.

Software updates

In November, the company unveiled its Starmatter software and intelligence platform with four different elements: automatic over-the-air updates (OTA), sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and a Human-Machine-Interface (HMI).

This package has now been completed with the advanced machine vision, Starmatter Vision. With new functionalities, Verge claims to be the first motorcycle manufacturer in the world to bring these advanced safety features to the industry. Besides the standard features, such as traction control and ABS braking, Verge’s bikes have a low center of gravity, which enhances the control of the bike for a safer ride.

“The TS Ultra’s new cameras combined with the software update make it the world’s first motorcycle equipped with the sense of sight, advising the rider and acting as a ‘whisperer’ while riding,” Verge CTO Marko Lehtimäki explains.

With new Starmatter Vision functionalities, Verge claims to be the first motorcycle manufacturer in the world to bring such advanced safety features to the industry.

Autonomous driving has been a feature in the automotive industry for several years, but in motorcycling, it is not as easily achievable. Riding a two-wheeler also comes with various restrictions and practical challenges that can cause safety risks. In addition, the helmet reduces visibility and dampens the sounds of the surrounding traffic.

Verge believes that the solution can be found in technology and wants to promote not only riding comfort but also safety by utilizing new innovations. With the updated hardware and software, the bike can analyze the environment and notify the rider of a vehicle approaching from behind or if it changes lanes.

Display technology

The Verge TS Ultra now also features updated displays. The new Starmatter Dash display and user interface change the way the rider interacts with the bike. The new dash makes managing essential functions easier and more intuitive. The dash informs and warns of potential hazards, and it displays the image from the rear-view camera when the rider uses the turn signal.

“[The] Starmatter Dash provides a visual and intuitive interface, which gives the rider a clear real-time view of the bike’s features and status at a glance,” says Mark Laukkanen, vice president of user experience at Verge Motorcycles.

Advertisement

CES Show

The Verge TS Ultra and Starmatter Vision can be seen for the first time at CES in Las Vegas on January 9–12, 2024.