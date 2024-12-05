Can-Am rolls first electric motorcycle off assembly line

Can-Am last produced a two-wheeled motorcycle in 1987, and now, after nearly 40 years, it re-enters the market with two all-electric models: the Origin dual-sport and the Pulse roadster. The first production bike – a 2025 Can-Am Origin #0001 – recently rolled off the assembly line at the company’s plant in Querétaro, Mexico.

The first Can-Am electric motorcycle to roll off the assembly line was a 2025 Can-Am Origin dual-sport. (Photo: BRP Inc.)

“The first Can-Am electric motorcycle coming off the assembly line is a huge milestone for BRP as we position ourselves to be a global leader in the electric motorcycle industry,” says Sandy Scullion, president of powersports and marine. “In addition to the incredible riding experience the Can-Am Pulse and Origin offers, one of our core advantages is our extensive global dealer network that will be selling and servicing Can-Am motorcycles. We can’t wait to start getting these bikes in the hands of riders all over the world.”

In September, Rider Magazine had a chance to ride the Origin and Pulse, which are built on a shared platform that uses an 11-kW Rotax E-Power motor with an 8.9-kWh battery, producing a claimed 47 hp and 53 lb-ft of torque (roughly equivalent to a 700cc internal-combustion bike).

“Today, we are celebrating the first Can-Am electric motorcycles coming off the assembly line,” Josee Perreault, chief marketing officer, comments. “Today marks the day we reclaim our two-wheel heritage. Can-Am motorcycles are officially here!”

Denys Lapointe, chief design officer, comments on the first Origin. “We’ve put years of product design, development, and engineering into them to optimize the riding and ownership experience. They’re contemporary and technologically advanced and designed to be simple and fun to ride regardless of your experience.”

The 2025 Can-Am Origin will be in dealerships in January, and the 2025 Can-Am Pulse will follow in March.