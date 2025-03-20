BRP’s Can-Am electric motorcycles win iF Design Awards

BRP’s pair of electric motorcycles, Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin, were recently named winners of the 2025 iF Design Awards.

Both BRP electric bikes, the Can-Am Pulse and Can_Am Origin brought home 2025 iF Design Awards. (Photos: courtesy of iF Design Awards)

An internationally renowned competition in the field of design and innovation, the iF Design Awards highlights the global importance of design, its social relevance and influence and, this year, an increased emphasis on sustainability.

“BRP has a longstanding history of investing in trendsetting design and innovation. The Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin are the latest examples of this daring approach,” says Denys Lapointe, chief design officer at BRP. “The Can-Am electric motorcycle lineup is paving the way for a future where modern electric power, connectivity, and thrill go hand in hand.”

Two models, two personalities

Within the overall design ecosystem, the Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin share several key attributes that set them apart from the competition. This includes aesthetics that give a distinct Can-Am look and presence, as well as integrated technology such as a liquid-cooled power Page 2 system, which limits battery degradation over time while simultaneously optimizing the range and charge time. It allows riders to experience quick and efficient charging – going from 20% to 80% in 50 minutes – using Level 2 charging at home or at automotive charging stations.

The Can-Am Pulse is inspired by the majestic snowy owl for its silence and efficiency, offering a minimalistic aesthetic.

Can-Am Pulse

Designed to be agile and nimble with a low center of gravity for enhanced stability, this street motorcycle appeals to new and experienced riders, including people of smaller stature for whom riding can be intimidating. It is a premium and trendy choice to meet a wide range of day-to-day mobility needs.

The Can-Am Origin seamlessly transitions from street to trail with its versatile multi-terrain capabilities.

Can-Am Origin

The Can-Am Origin dual-sport electric motorcycle’s weight distribution, compact proportions, thoughtful ergonomics, advanced suspension, and specialized geometry also helps to ensure a stable and comfortable ride for both beginning experienced riders. It meets the needs of powersports enthusiasts who like to live off the beaten path but also want to ride to work and around the city in style.