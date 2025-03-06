Can-Am to demo electric motorcycles at Electrifying Expo Orlando

Electrify Expo, a North American electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, has shared that Can-Am will join its first stop in Orlando on March 22 and 23. Attendees will get an exclusive chance to experience the Can-Am Pulse and Origin electric motorcycles. These demos, along with all other brands at Electrify Expo, are included in the price of the entry ticket, which can be purchased on the Electrify Expo website.

“Can-Am bringing its all-new Pulse and Origin motorcycles to Electrify Expo Orlando—and offering attendees the world’s first public demo rides on the motorcycle—is a major moment for the industry,” says BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “This is exactly the kind of hands-on experience that shifts perceptions and drives adoption towards going electric on two-wheels.”

The first Can-Am electric motorcycle to roll off the assembly line was a 2025 Can-Am Origin dual-sport. Photo courtesy of BRP

Can-Am will showcase its entire lineup of electric motorcycles at the Orange County Convention Center, where attendees with a valid motorcycle license will experience instant acceleration, nimble handling and a silent ride. Can-Am will also have experts on site to interact with attendees and discuss the brand’s focus on innovation and ushering in the next generation of electric vehicle riders.

“Electrify Expo is the perfect platform to give attendees the chance to experience Can-Am electric motorcycles,” says Elsa Vilarinho, director of global brand strategy at Can-Am. “Our bikes are built from the ground up to offer an incredible urban riding experience, merging pulsating performance with style and sophistication. These demos will show riders firsthand how Can-Am is positioning itself to be a global leader in the electric motorcycle industry.”

Can-Am joins a star-studded list of manufacturers including Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Kawasaki and many others leveraging a one-of-a-kind, pressure-free experience to try out the hottest EV technology on the market.