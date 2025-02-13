Can-Am takes historic King of the Hammers victory

Can-Am made history at the 2025 King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, California, as Kyle Chaney became the first driver to win the 4400 Unlimited class in a modified UTV. Chaney and his co-driver, Terry Madden, navigated the treacherous terrain in their Can-Am Maverick R, crossing the finish line more than 30 minutes ahead of their closest competitor. This is a milestone win in Can-Am’s history, as the 4400 Unlimited class has historically been won only by custom-built trucks and buggies with high-horsepower engines.

“We are immensely proud of Kyle’s achievement and the effort our team put into this race,” comments Jean-Francois Leclerc, BRP race manager. “King of the Hammers is unlike any other race with the mix of high-speed desert terrain and technical, rocky canyons. We knew it would be difficult, but we put some of our best racers in the pack to go for the win. To see the Maverick R prevail against vehicles from major automotive manufacturers with three times the horsepower is very gratifying to say the least.”

Considered the crown jewel of the King of the Hammers week of races, the 4400 Unlimited race consisted of three different laps, each presenting its own unique challenge to test the driver’s skills and the capabilities of their machines.

Kyle Chaney, Cody Miller and Hunter Miller were the only drivers to contest the 4400 Unlimited race in UTVs. Can-Am partnered with CT Race Worx to modify the Maverick R to meet the specifications of the 4400 Unlimited race. The vehicles maintained the powertrain and geometry of a stock Maverick R, except for the chassis adjustments needed to fit 37-inch tires.

In addition to Chaney’s success in the 4400 Unlimited race, Can-Am drivers swept the podium in the Pro Mod class of the UTV Hammers Championship race.