Can-Am UTVs rock the Hammers

At the 2023 Ultra 4 King of the Hammers competition in Johnson Valley, CA, the Can-Am Factory Racing Team earned another UTV championship with Kyle Chaney winning the Pro Stock UTV Class and the Overall. This was his third time winning the overall and the fourth consecutive year Can-Am has made such a showing at the race. Can-Am drivers finished second and third as well in the UTV Pro Stock Turbo Class, with Hunter Miller and Cody Miller giving Can-Am the podium sweep for the class. Can-Am racer Phil Blurton finished second overall and won the UTV Pro Mod Class.

Can-Am UTVs rock the King of the Hammers.

“My Can-Am Maverick X3 did great! We raced the stock class this year because everyone was complaining, ‘The only reason why these guys are winning is because they are in these $100K cars.’ Can-Am’s like let’s just go out there and kick their ass in a stock car,’ and that’s what we did,” said Kyle Chaney, of the Can-Am Factory Racing Team.

Covering 130 miles of rough rock and desert terrain, the King of the Hammers is considered the most challenging single day race of the year.