Liqui Moly USA names Eva Tran new VP of marketing

Motor oil brand Liqui Moly recently announced the promotion of Eva Tran to vice president of marketing, following a tenure in which she demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and an instrumental role in sustaining growth across North America, the company says.

In her new role as vice president of marketing, Eva Tran will focus on long-term strategic initiatives, brand positioning, and team development, working closely with CEO Sebastian Zelger and the executive team. (Photo: Liqui Moly)

Tran joined Liqui Moly in 2018 and has been behind the company’s expansion and brand development in North America. Leading the marketing department, Tran built the entire marketing team from the ground up, establishing a high-performing team that has elevated brand presence and market position.

In addition to her marketing leadership, Tran played an operational role during a key phase of the company’s growth. She led operations, including overseeing the launch of Liqui Moly’s first domestic warehouse.

In her new role as vice president of marketing, Tran will focus on long-term strategic initiatives, brand positioning, and team development, working closely with CEO Sebastian Zelger and the executive team.

“Eva has been a cornerstone of our success in North America.” — Sebastian Zelger, CEO

“Her leadership, deep understanding of our brand, and ability to scale both teams and strategy have made a lasting impact on our business. This promotion reflects not only her past contributions but also the critical role she will play in our future growth.”

Tran is an advocate for women in leadership and is committed to fostering growth, mentorship, and stronger representation. She also maintains close relationships with Liqui Moly’s headquarters and international partners, strengthening collaboration and driving global alignment.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built over the past eight years,” says Tran. “What started as a one-person marketing effort has grown into a dynamic team that plays a central role in shaping our brand and driving our business forward. I’m excited to continue this journey, working alongside our leadership team to take Liqui Moly to the next level.”