Liqui Moly appoints new marketing director as Bauman retires

Liqui Moly Marketing Director Peter Baumann is taking his well-deserved retirement after 39 years and numerous milestones. His successor in the marketing department is Marco Esser, who was previously the deputy marketing director.

Peter Baumann (left) symbolically hands over the marketing management to his successor, Marco Esser. (Photo: Liqui Moly)

On January 1, 1986, Peter Baumann’s success story began. Hired as an assistant to the management, he developed the marketing department for the medium-sized German company, which sells its products in 150 countries today. He was encouraged by the then Managing Director Ernst Prost, who began as the company’s marketing director in 1990 before passing on this position to Peter Baumann in 1993.

Liqui Moly’s unmistakable trademark and enormous presence as a sponsor and supporter of global sports. Be it in Formula 1 with Sauber Motorsport in 1993, or for more than 10 years in MotoGP, the highest class of motorcycle racing, Peter Baumann was the leading man behind the scenes.

“Being active in Formula 1 for seven years was another decisive step in our development to become a globally adored brand. We are very close to our annual sales vision of one billion euros. I think such stories have helped a lot. That makes me very proud.”

When asked what he would do with his new free time, Baumann answered: “I mainly want to take care of my family and myself. No appointments, no travel, no meetings. It’s time for something else. Time has been in short supply to date. But I’m going to take it all in my stride now.”

Bauman’s successor, Marco Esser, will step up from deputy marketing director and former head of corporate communications at Liqui Moly. “Such a long history with just as many successes doesn’t come along too often,” Esser adds. “Following Mr. Baumann in this role is a great honor on the one hand and a huge challenge on the other. We have had a long time planning and coordinating, for which I am very grateful. There will always be a place for him with us in the Liqui Moly family, which, of course, he knows.”