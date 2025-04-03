Making its debut on the global Enduro stage, Triumph Motorcycles will be an official sponsor for the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship, which opens in Fafe, Portugal on April 4 and, for the first time, will unveil its new TF 250-E and TF 450-E motorcycles.

The Triumph enduro racing team, from left, racer Ivan Cervantes, team manager Paul Edmondson, and racer Jonny Walker. (Photos: courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph’s new range of enduro motorcycles will be raced by SuperEnduro champion Jonny Walker and five-time World Champion Ivan Cervantes. The two-rider lineup will be led by team manager and four-time World Enduro Champion Paul Edmondson, who has been involved in Triumph’s off-road project from the very beginning.

“This is an exciting year for Triumph as we bring our new Enduro range to market for the first time, and fans have the chance to see our Triumph Racing Factory Team compete on the International Enduro stage,” says Greg Willis, global marketing director for Triumph.

Triumph will debut its TF 250-E and TF 450-E at the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship.

Triumph Motorcycles officially launched its new TF 250-E and TF 450-E into the 250cc and 450cc enduro market on March 25, with a MSRP starting at 9,795 euros and 10,395 euros, respectively.

The newly developed models mark Triumph’s first entry into the enduro market, an entirely new segment for the British manufacturer, which just launched its motocross range last year.