Triumph to launch new Enduro model March 25

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the launch of its new Enduro models on several of its social media channels. The short film released by Triumph features Triumph Racing Enduro team manager Paul Edmondson, Jonny Walker, and Ivan Cervantes testing the new models, riding through a forest trail. While the striking single headlight can be seen, most details of the new bikes are obscured by the trees.

Anticipation for Triumph’s new Enduro model has been building since the announcement in September that the Triumph Racing Enduro Team had signed Jonny Walker. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles/Facebook)

Narrating the film, Paul Edmondson says, “When you’ve been working on something for so long, it becomes a part of you. Every decision, every test, every day, it’s all been about pushing the limits of what’s possible to make sure that these bikes have done exactly what we need them to do.”

Anticipation for Triumph’s new Enduro model has been building since the announcement in September that the Triumph Racing Enduro Team had signed Jonny Walker. Riding his TF 250, Walker has won multiple podium spots in the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, claiming a second-place finish overall.

Since 2019, sales of Triumph Motorcycles have increased by 123%, with growth being achieved in all markets. This can also be attributed to the company’s global dealer network growth, which has increased to 950 dealers, with more than 230 new dealer partners joining the brand since 2019.

In 2024, Triumph introduced several new models, including 250cc and 450cc motocross bikes. The company plans to continue on the same path of new model launches in 2025. The Enduro model appears to be based on the TF 250 or TF 450.

Triumph promises to have a full reveal at 12 pm (noon) on March 25 (GMT, UK Time).