Triumph reaches global sales record in 2024

Triumph Motorcycles sold more than 100,000 motorcycles worldwide in 2024, passing the milestone figure for the first time in its 122-year history. Overall, 134,635 Triumph motorcycles were sold to customers across the globe in 2024, representing a growth of 64% over the previous year.

Triumph’s sales were up in all its regions worldwide, with the most growth achieved in India, where sales reached 29,736, and the Americas region, which includes Brazil, Canada, and the U.S.

Triumph’s sales were up in all its regions across the world, with the greatest growth achieved in India, where sales reached 29,736, and the Americas region, which includes Brazil, Canada, and the U.S., where sales were up vs 2023 by 44%. This was echoed in its distributor markets, which experienced a 33% growth in sales, a 30% growth in Asia, and 18% growth across its European markets, which remain Triumph’s largest region.

Growth

This is the fifth consecutive year that Triumph Motorcycles Group Ltd. has achieved a record in its motorcycle sales. Since 2019, sales of Triumph Motorcycles have increased by 123%, with growth being achieved in all markets, with standout markets in Brazil, Italy, Japan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Mexico, and India, where Triumph’s sales have more than doubled since 2019.

This sales growth is reflected in the expansion of Triumph’s global dealer network, which has increased to 950 dealers, with more than 230 new dealer partners joining the brand since 2019.

Triumph has also invested in offering a complete aftersales package for riders, with the launch of Triumph Performance Lubricants, improved finance and warranty offers, and new clothing collaborations and ranges, which have combined to deliver record revenues in parts, clothing, and accessories (PCA).

New models

The results for 2024 have been achieved with a steady stream of new model launches and tapping into new market segments.

Triumph launched several new models in 2024, including the Speed 400. Photos courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles.

Triumph launched the 400cc Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, which arrived in dealers in early 2024 in response to growing demand for smaller-capacity motorcycles. Designed from the ground up with a brand-new single-cylinder engine platform at their heart, these new models were sold to riders of all ages and experience levels.

Triumph also entered the motocross market for the first time with the arrival of the TF 250-X in Triumph’s new network of Motorcross & Enduro Centers in May 2024. With the most complete package to launch into the ultra-competitive 250cc motocross market, the media and riders have celebrated this new model. Triumph’s first 450cc motocross model, the TF 450-RC Edition, was revealed in September 2024 and will be available in dealers from February 2025.

Triumph’s ambitious new model program continued in the existing +500cc segments, identifying gaps in the existing market for a new model, creating special editions to drive consumer demand, and updating models to meet the demands of the new Euro 5b emission standards.

A new entry into the evolving sports category, the brand-new Daytona 660 hit dealerships in Spring 2024, delivering an all-new triple-powered middleweight sports bike for a new generation of riders.

Triumph entered the highly competitive motocross segment with the launch of the TF-250X.

Updates to four model families, including the Rocket 3 Storm, Tiger 1200, Tiger 900, and Scrambler 1200, offered additional tech, more performance, better handling, and updated styling, graphics, and color schemes.

Several special and limited editions were introduced: the T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition, the Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition, the Trident Triple Tribute, two Tiger 900 Aragon Editions, and a Thruxton Final Edition.

Executive comments

“We’re very pleased with the growth we achieved last year, which follows an incredible run of continuous growth since 2019, despite a very challenging global economic climate,” comments Triumph Motorcycles Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud. “I would like to thank all our valued customers for their continued support for Triumph and welcome our new customers to the Triumph family.

“Our decision to enter two new segments has been very well received by our dealers and customers and has helped us to bring new riders to the Triumph brand. This is reflected in our growing international dealer network and expanding aftersales programs.

“Our growth is even more remarkable when you take into account the sales of Triumph Motorcycles being achieved by our partner Bajaj Automotive in India, where in 2024 they sold 29,736 Triumph 400, taking our total global sales, including India to 134,635 Triumph motorcycles. That’s 64% more than in 2023, and an incredible 123% increase since 2019!

“While the international economic conditions continue to look challenging as we look ahead, we have many reasons to remain optimistic. We have a strong new model pipeline, which will see our range develop further to appeal to an even greater range of riders; we have a globally admired brand and a superb network of professional dealer partners across the world. That’s why we continue to make ambitious plans, forecasting continued progressive growth, which will see us welcome even more customers to the Triumph Brand over the coming years.”

CEO Nick Bloor adds: “This level of global growth is a tremendous achievement that has required a great effort from everyone at Triumph, and our business partners across the world. Everyone involved should be very proud of the part that they have played in helping Triumph thrive across the world and achieve this record sales performance.”

2025 Outlook

Triumph stays on the gas in 2025, with the all-new Tiger Sport 800 launching into a new Sports Tourer segment and arriving in dealerships sometime in March. Four model family updates have already been revealed, including the Speed Triple 1200 RS, Speed Twin 900, and 1200, plus the launch of a new Speed Twin 1200 RS. Special editions, including a new Bobber TFC, a range of Bonneville Icon Editions, and the Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition, have also been announced.

Source: Triumph Motorcycles