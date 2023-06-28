Triumph unveils 2024 Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

Triumph has announced the addition of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to its 2024 lineup. The Speed 400 joins Triumph’s most successful modern classic line-up, the Speed Twin 900 and 1200. The Scrambler 400 X takes its rugged design cues from the Scrambler 900 and 1200, with an off-road pedigree that goes back to the first factory Scramblers of the 1950s.

Designed from the ground-up with a brand new single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine platform, these new models are designed to deliver a fun, agile, and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels.

The high-quality finish and elegant detailing is complete with the trademark black powder-coated engine casings, tough gold anodized forks, high-quality paint and logo detailing. The Speed 400 is available in two-tone paint schemes including Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black.

The 2024 Triumph Speed 400 will be available in the U.S. in 2024. Photos courtesy of Triumph

The Scrambler 400 X includes protection for the headlight, radiator and sump, as well as handguards, a handlebar brace with pad and a longer front mudguard to accentuate the bike’s all-road attitude. The Scrambler 400 X is available in three contemporary color schemes, each featuring Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge, including Matte Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, and Phantom Black and Silver Ice options.

Design:

Timeless Triumph classic roadster and Scrambler silhouettes

Signature sculpted tank with knee indents

Classic Triumph engine profile with triangle badge

Distinctive finned cylinder head and exhaust header clamps

Contemporary upswept silencer

Premium materials and finishes

Each available in a choice of three distinctive model-specific color schemes

Named to celebrate the historic Triumph ‘Trophy’ bloodline, the all-new fuel-injected and liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder engine combines Triumph’s trademark modern classic style with state-of-the-art engineering. The engine delivers performance with a responsive, fun and characterful power delivery along with an evocative, rich and distinctive exhaust note.

Technical highlights include a four-valve, DOHC cylinder head and a crankshaft that has been perfectly weighted and balanced to optimize inertia for low-speed rideability. A finger-follower valvetrain with a low reciprocating mass and DLC coatings that reduce friction also contribute to the capacity-defying performance of this free-revving yet tractable engine.

The six-speed gearbox delivers light, precise gear selection with ratios spread to make the most of this characterful and torque-rich engine.

All-new TR-Series engine:

39.5 HP peak power and 27.7 LB-FT of peak torque

Four valve, Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder

Concealed liquid-cooling and machined cooling fins

Trademark black powder-coated engine casings

Characterful, compelling and responsive power delivery

Evocative, rich and distinctive exhaust note

Six-speed gearbox

Exceeds Euro 5 emissions

With ergonomics designed for optimum comfort and control, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X benefit from a slim stand over, which combines an accessible seat height of 31 inches and 32.9 inches respectively and a low weight of 375lb / 395lb.

Both models have their own model-specific chassis, with a new frame, bolt-on rear subframe and cast-aluminum swingarm paired with suspension set-ups tailored to each use case.

The Speed 400 features large 43mm big-piston upside-down front forks, a mono-shock Rear Suspension Unit with external reservoir, lightweight 17-inch wheels and roadster-specific geometry and wheelbase. Giving an engaging and intuitive ride along with a comfortable, neutral riding position that inspires confidence for riders of all sizes and skill levels. Powerful four-piston radial front brakes with a 300mm front disc and braided lines give a responsive brake feel for improved rider confidence.

The Scrambler 400 X features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension, larger 19-inch front wheel and wide handlebars for greater stability and control when riding on loose surfaces, as well as providing a more upright and commanding Scrambler riding position. A larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip foot pegs that are positioned lower and wider also make for a more natural standing riding position when riding off-road, while a larger 320mm front brake disc and optimized pad compound deliver reassuringly progressive braking performance in all conditions.

Confidence-inspiring ride:

All-new frame with bolt-on rear subframe and cast aluminum swingarm

Model-specific Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X set-up and geometry

Slender standover width creates a more accessible seat height

Comfortable and engaging riding position for the Speed 400 with a more upright and commanding riding position for the Scrambler 400 X

Big-piston 43mm diameter upside-down front forks

Monoshock rear suspension unit with external reservoir

Optimized for solo or passenger riding with adjustable rear suspension preload

Four-piston radial caliper with braided brake lines

Longer wheelbase and more upright ergonomics for Scrambler 400 X

Approachable motorcycle specifications approved for new rider training courses, including official Motorcycle Safety Foundation training

The Scrambler 400 X features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension, larger 19-inch front wheel and wide handlebars for greater stability and control when riding on loose surfaces.

Rider-focused technology:

Adding rider convenience, performance and safety, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X share some of the latest rider-focused technology, tailored to suit each model.

Bosch engine management with ride-by-wire throttle delivers a linear and intuitive throttle response with predictable power delivery for enhanced rideability, safety and control.

The traction control system on both models is switchable with a simple on or off selection, so the rider can quickly and easily deactivate the intervention. Bosch dual-channel ABS delivers assured braking in all conditions for added safety and peace of mind and, on the Scrambler 400 X, it can be deactivated for enhanced control when riding off-road.

The clean and contemporary dual format instruments feature a large analogue speedometer and integrated LCD screen which includes a digital tachometer, a fuel range remaining, and a prominent gear indicator, clearly visible in all lighting conditions. All this functionality is accessed via an intuitive easy to use handlebar-mounted scroll button, and the display is even pre-enabled to show the status of accessory fitted heated grips, if fitted. A conveniently located USB-C charging port allows on-the-move charging of handlebar mounted devices, such as smartphones and navigation systems.

The Torque-assist clutch system reduces clutch lever effort to reduce fatigue during stop/start riding, as well as improving rider confidence and peace of mind by preventing rear wheel locking during downshifts.

Designed for performance and presence, the powerful LED headlight features a distinctive always-on glow, while the taillight also includes a modern light signature together with molded light guides and Triumph branding.

Both the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X come equipped with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobilizer as standard. The transponder chip integrated into the ignition key ensures only the owner can start the engine.

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be available in the U.S. in 2024.

More than 25 genuine accessories are available for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. From styling and comfort to luggage and security, both bikes can be accessorized to suit a broad range of riders’ needs.

Owners can configure their new motorcycle in the easy-to-use online configurator, or they can purchase accessories from any authorized Triumph dealer.

Both models will launch in India starting in July of 2023 and will be on sale in all other markets in the start of 2024, when prices for these markets will be announced.