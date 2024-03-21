Triumph releases Rocket 3 Storm R and GT

Triumph has unveiled the new Rocket 3 Storm models, named to match its moody color scheme and muscular style. Twenty years after the first record-breaking Rocket III burst onto the motorcycle scene, Triumph says the new generation of Rockets will deliver more performance and better handling.

The Rocket 3 Storm R and GT feature the world’s largest production motorcycle engine with a capacity of 2,458cc and gain 15PS peak power, now delivering a massive 182 PS at 7,000 rpm.

The torque has also been increased by 4 Nm, reaching a new peak of 225 Nm at a low 4,000 rpm. This flat, rich torque curve with maximum torque all the way through the mid-range gives explosive acceleration and effortless response in any gear.

2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R

The Rocket’s 16-inch rear and 17-inch front wheels have been updated with a sportier ten-spoke cast aluminium design, reducing unsprung mass. This reduction positively impacts steering response and improves the Rocket’s agility. The strong and lightweight aluminium frame, first introduced in 2019, uses cast and forged elements for an exceptional torque-to-weight ratio.

Following the sales success of recent special edition Rockets which featured blacked-out components, the new Rocket 3 Storm models feature a dark color scheme and quality detailing. The almost five gallon tank features the new Storm name, and each model has three distinctive two-tone color options. The R is available in Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, Satin Pacific Blue with Matt Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black with Granite. The GT is available in the same colors, but the split of the tank is reversed, providing a distinctive, high impact look and consistent color choice across both models. The Rocket 3 Storm also comes with high-quality black finishes throughout.

Also new for 2024, the Rocket 3 Storm now exceeds the latest Euro 5b requirements, featuring liquid cooling, low emissions and excellent fuel efficiency.

“Known around the world as the ultimate muscle roadster, the Rocket has already achieved global sales of more than 18,000 since the 2.5 liter engine was introduced in 2019,” says Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer, Triumph. “By listening to feedback from our customers, we know they love the Rocket’s muscular presence and heart-stopping performance. We also know that riders desire even more. That’s why the new Rocket 3 Storm R and GT have been given an impressive power and torque increase, even greater agility and an even darker, moodier style and presence on the road.”

Ergonomics

Each Rocket offers a distinct feel and personality, due to key differences in ergonomics. The Rocket R’s roadster rider position and handlebar placement are designed to provide optimum power and control to create a relaxed and engaging ride. The GT has a slightly more swept back set-up with almost a 5 inch difference in grip position versus the R, for a more upright riding position.

Click on the video below to learn more about the 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R:

Each model also gets its own dedicated seating set-up, each with premium black painted cast aluminium seat finishers. The Rocket 3 Storm R has a roadster rider and pillion seat with a 30.4 inch seat height, offering comfort, low-speed confidence and maneuverability. The GT has a sculpted touring rider seat with a more generously padded pillion seat and an adjustable pillion backrest. The seat height for the GT is just under 30 inches, further improving comfort for the rider.

The biggest difference between the two models is the footpeg positions. The R has mid-foot controls, with two settings that offer a half inch of vertical adjustment to cater for every size of rider, delivering a natural and sporty riding position. The GT has feet forward foot controls giving a laid-back custom bike feel with three horizontal position settings, offering almost two inches of adjustment, to provide the most comfortable position for long rides. Both R and GT models have innovative, neat, blacked out and retractable pillion footrests.

Blacked out style

The Rocket 3 Storm features a black powder-coated intake cover and hydro-formed exhaust headers. The models also come with high-quality black anodized finishes throughout; the rear frame forging, swingarm guard, forks lowers and yokes, risers and handlebar clamps, RSU Rocker, seat finisher, footrests and hangers for rider and pillion, brake and gear pedals, levers, and side stand.

2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm GT

Both Rocket 3 Storms have twin LED headlights with the Triumph maker’s mark triangle and signature-shaped daytime running lights. LED indicators include the rear light and the number plate light.

Rider focused technology

From lean-angle sensitive ABS and traction control to switchable throttle maps and intuitive cruise control, rider-focused technology allows riders to confidently exploit the Rocket 3 Storm’s performance potential.

Ride-by-wire enhances rideability, safety and control, while the Rocket’s high-performance gearbox is engineered with helical cut gears to transmit the huge torque to the rear wheel smoothly. The Torque Assist clutch helps riders shift up and down the six-speed box with satisfying speed and smoothness, while a Quickshifter is available as an accessory fit for both models.

Both models feature optimized cornering ABS and traction control for enhanced stability, improving both straight line and cornering, acceleration and braking. Hill Hold prevents the bike from rolling backward and applies the rear brake until sensing the rider is starting to move off. Both come equipped with four riding modes including road, rain, sport and rider, which adjusts the throttle map and traction control settings.

The electronic cruise control system is fitted as standard as well. Activated by a single press of the button, the speed can be set and adjusted up or down in 1 mph increments and can be resumed with just one touch.

Both models feature a high-functionality full-color TFT set-up with a five-way back-lit joystick. This has a minimal stylish design with two information layout design themes, and the adjustable instrument angle set-up provides optimum visibility for every rider height. The rider can also personalize the start-up screen message with their name.

Adding extra security, both bikes have a standard fit keyless ignition and steering lock, which can be disabled. The key fob can also be turned off to prolong battery life and increase security. A USB charging socket is included in a dedicated compartment under the seat, where devices can be kept safe and dry while charging.

Click on the video below to learn more about the 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm GT:

Accessories

Riders can choose from over 50 Genuine Triumph Accessories to add comfort, practicality, style and security to their motorcycle. Customers can choose from interchangeable R and GT foot controls, rider and pillion seats for tailored ergonomics, plug and play technology for greater convenience, styling parts to customize the look and luggage solutions for longer rides. Designed hand-in-hand with Triumph’s motorcycles and manufactured to the same exacting standards, all Triumph accessories have the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty as the motorcycles.

The new Rocket 3 Storm R MSRP is $24,995 and the Rocket 3 Storm GT MSRP is $25,795. The models are expected to arrive in dealerships in April.