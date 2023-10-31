Triumph unveils 2024 Tiger 900 lineup

Triumph Motorcycles has released the new Tiger 900 lineup that will deliver more range, torque, capability, and comfort. The lineup includes the Tiger 900 GT, GT Pro, and Rally Pro.

The trademark three-cylinder engine of the Tiger 900 has received a major update, including revised engine components, which provide 13 percent more power than the previous generation, giving 106.5 hp of peak power and a higher peak torque of 66.38 lb.-ft. The new engine also offers greater tractability lower in the rev range.

With its T-plane crank and offset firing intervals, the Tiger 900 maintains its characterful and distinctive performance and sound, as well as achieving enhanced performance throughout the whole rev range and up to 9 percent better fuel economy.

The 2024 Triumph Tiger lineup includes the 900 GT, GT Pro, and Rally Pro. Photo courtesy of Triumph

All-new active safety features include enhanced braking and a new emergency deceleration warning system which activates the hazard lights when braking rapidly, and automatically deactivates when riders pull away.

New marker lights provide a prominent silhouette especially at night and in poor visibility. The range also features 7-inch TFT instruments, with new graphics and menu system, and a new USB-C cockpit charger, as well as My Triumph Bluetooth connectivity as standard on all models.

The rider seat is flatter and roomier, with heated seats on both Pro models. There is .78-inches (20mm) of adjustability on the seat height for all models and an accessory heated low rider seat available which reduces the seat height by a further .78-inches. This offers GT models a potential seat height as low as 31.4-inches (800mm), combined with a narrow standover width to improve accessibility.

A new damped handlebar mounting system creates a more comfortable ride, and the enhanced handlebar position on the Rally Pro, with the bars .59-inches (15mm) closer, facilitates a more agile ride.

Bringing even more Tiger attitude, the 2024 range has new bodywork across the beak, cockpit, and side panels in an integrated design that gives each motorcycle an aggressive, adventure-focused stance. New contemporary and dynamic paint schemes and graphics complete the look.

A new Akrapovič silencer heads up the comprehensive list of more than 50 accessories and customers can choose from the Performance, Protection, Trekker, and Expedition tailored accessory packs.

Specifications:

Optimized cornering ABS and traction control with IMU

Up to six riding modes including Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road, plus Rider Configurable for the GT Pro and Rally Pro, and Off-Road Pro for the Rally Pro only

Triumph Shift Assist (GT Pro & Rally Pro)

Heated grips and seats (GT Pro & Rally Pro)

Illuminated switches

Tire pressure monitoring system (GT Pro & Rally Pro)

Brembo Stylema Monobloc brakes

Model-specific premium specification suspension tuned for maximum on-road and off-road capability

Lightweight modular frame

Adjustable screen and .79-inches (20mm) adjustable seat height

5.28-gal (20-liter) fuel tank

Performance

Unique to Triumph, the T-plane crank engine with its 1,3,2 firing order and distinctive, raspy triple exhaust bark, has been further developed for the new Tiger 900 range.

Engine revisions have resulted in a power increase of 13 percent, taking the Tiger 900 from 93.7 hp to 106.5 hp. This has been achieved while gaining more torque and tractability at a low RPM. The increased power can be felt throughout the rev range, with a more muscular mid-range and improved acceleration.

Each model benefits from a specific suspension set-up, designed to meet the needs of the rider for each model.

The GT is fitted with high-quality Marzocchi suspension with adjustable compression and rebound damping. With 7.08-inches (180mm) of fork travel and 6.7-inches (170mm) of rear wheel travel, the set-up has been tuned specifically for the GT to deliver excellent road handling and long-ride comfort with the capability to tackle off-road terrain.

The GT Pro also uses Marzocchi suspension. Fully adjustable forks are matched to an electronically adjustable rear suspension unit. This allows for easy and convenient preload adjustments at the touch of a button to suit riders traveling solo, with a pillion or fully loaded.

The GT Pro has five modes with the additional Rider Programmable mode allowing fine tuning to suit the rider’s preferences and riding style.

The Rally Pro uses Showa suspension, offering riders full adjustability and a generous 9.45-inches (240mm) front and 9.05-iches (230mm) rear wheel travel. This high-quality progressive suspension setup provides capability and versatility on all roads.

Complementing this specific suspension, the road-focused GT and GT Pro have lightweight cast alloy wheels, 19-inches at the front and 17-inches at the rear, for the perfect balance between road handling and off-road capability. The Rally Pro uses tubeless spoked wheels with a 21-inch front for pure off-road performance and features a broad tire choice.

Brembo Stylema brake calipers are fitted to all three new Tiger 900 models, ensuring effective stopping power and a sensitive lever feel that helps to keep braking powerful, smooth, and controlled.

Capability

The 2024 Tiger 900 models feature new active safety features to improve visibility on the road, including a new emergency deceleration warning system, which activates the hazard lights when braking rapidly and automatically deactivates when you pull away. In addition, new marker lights provide a prominent silhouette especially at night and in poor visibility.

Optimized cornering ABS and Traction Control come as standard across all three Tiger 900 models. Together with the ride-by-wire throttle, the level of assistance can be altered with four different standard riding modes — Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road.

The GT Pro has five modes with the additional Rider Programmable mode allowing fine tuning to suit the rider’s preferences and riding style. The Rally Pro has six modes with the extra Off-Road Pro mode disabling ABS and traction control completely to allow the Tiger 900 Rally Pro’s capability to be fully utilized off-road.

The Rally Pro is available in Carbon Black and Sapphire Black, with the option to upgrade to the striking Ash Grey and Intense Orange or Matte Khaki Green and Matte Phantom Black.

The new enhanced braking system automatically balances front and rear braking effort, working in harmony with the optimized cornering ABS system, to improve stability under hard braking while significantly reducing stopping distances.

Triumph’s Slip and Assist clutch system is fitted to all three Tiger 900 models, giving light clutch lever action to reduce rider fatigue, especially for congested urban riding conditions and for technical off-road riding. This system also improves rear wheel control under rapid deceleration, assisting with smooth and assured corner entry on a range of surfaces.

The Pro models are also equipped with the Triumph Shift Assist system. This allows clutch-less gear changes both up and down the gearbox for seamless acceleration and super-smooth deceleration.

The My Triumph Connectivity System is now standard on all Tiger 900 models. Music, phone, and turn-by-turn navigation can all be accessed via the new intuitive and easy-to-read 7-inch TFT display which is bonded to the glass for a crisp, non-reflective image. Heated grips and seats plus a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) are also standard on both Pro models.

Comfort

The seat has been redesigned for enhanced long-distance comfort while retaining the ease of movement for the rider to find their perfect ergonomic position. All models feature .78-inches (20mm) of adjustability, as well as heated seats for both Pro models, for optimum comfort in all weather.

A new damped handlebar mounting system creates a more comfortable ride, while the handlebar position on the Rally Pro has been moved back by .6-inches (15mm). This slight reduction in reach improves seated comfort while also improving rider control and bike agility in the standing position when riding off-road.

The shape of the 5.28-gal (20-liter) fuel tank has been carefully considered to provide the perfect seated riding position without compromising control when standing. An adjustable screen with five settings spanning 1.96-inches (50mm), ensures all riders can enjoy excellent high-speed wind protection.

Colorways

Three striking new paint schemes and graphics are available for each model. The GT and GT Pro are available in Snowdonia White as standard, with two premium paint options, Graphite and Sapphire Black, and Carnival Red and Sapphire Black. The Rally Pro is available in Carbon Black and Sapphire Black, with the option to upgrade to the striking Ash Grey and Intense Orange or Matte Khaki Green and Matte Phantom Black.

Accessories

Over 50 accessories and four accessory kits are available for the new Tiger 900 range. The fully loaded Performance accessory pack includes a brand new Akrapovič silencer, the first of several new exhaust systems developed in partnership. With a lightweight titanium design with carbon end caps, the new silencer saves 2.2 lbs (1kg) in weight and an even better sound. The pack also includes front and rear scrolling indicators with a new marker light feature and billet machined adventure foot pegs.

The Protection Pack showcases key practical accessories, lower and upper engine bar kits, a tank pad, a sump guard, fork protectors, a radiator guard, and for off-road, a headlight guard kit. The Trekker and Expedition packs provide two distinct, tailored luggage options for extended touring or off-road adventures.

USA Pricing:

Tiger 900 GT from $14,995 USD

Tiger 900 GT Pro from $16,895 USD

Tiger 900 Rally Pro from $17,395 USD

Canadian Pricing:

Tiger 900 GT from $16,995 CAD

Tiger 900 GT Pro from $19,295 CAD

Tiger 900 Rally Pro from $20,195 CAD

The lineup will be available at the beginning of 2024.