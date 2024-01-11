Triumph launches 20-city ‘British Invasion Tour’ in California

Triumph is introducing an incredible amount of new models in 2024 and is poised to make a major impact in the North American motorcycle market, reminiscent of when British rock bands took America by storm in the ’60s.

Triumph’s “British Invasion Tour” will travel to 20 U.S. cities between January and February, kicking off in Los Angeles. (Photos: Triumph Motorcycles America)

To that extent, the 20-city “British Invasion Tour” will showcase new Triumph models, including selections from each of the model families as well as the new TF 250-X off-road motorcycle. The first stop took place in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, coinciding with the unveiling of a new 660. All tour stops are free to the public, but guests must register to attend.

“It’s been a few years since Triumph has planned a tour like this,” says Adam VanderVeen, marketing director for Triumph Motorcycles America, “but with a lineup like Triumph is bringing for 2024, the time is right to host a series of new model release parties like only Triumph can, because every one of these game-changing new motorcycles deserves to be showcased. In addition to offering enthusiasts the chance to see the latest new models, the best part of these tour events is creating a premium brand experience for our owners and fans to come out and enjoy an evening together as a Triumph community.”

The British Invasion Tour will feature a curation of Triumph’s new model year 2024 motorcycles, including the following:

All-new 660 Model

2024 Triumph Daytona 660

The Daytona name has appeared in various iterations of Triumphs over the years and returns in 2024 with the 660, which features a liquid-cooled 660cc inline-Triple with DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder, and a 240-degree firing order. It makes a claimed 94 hp at 11,250 rpm (17% more than the Trident 660), with redline at 12,650 rpm, and 51 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 rpm (9% more than the Trident), with more than 80% of the torque available from 3,125 rpm.

2024 TF 250-X

2024 TF 250-X

Developed entirely by Triumph in close collaboration with racing champions including Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes, the 250cc four-stroke MX bike is a new ground-up design. The performance racing powertrain and unique aluminum chassis are ultra-compact and super light, with all the best components on the market already fitted out of the crate.

2024 Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

2024 Triumph Street 400

The Speed 400 joins Triumph’s most successful modern classic lineup, the Speed Twin 900 and 1200, while the Scrambler 400 X takes its rugged design cues from the Scrambler 900 and 1200, with an off-road pedigree that goes back to the first factory Scramblers of the 1950s. The new single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine models deliver a fun, agile, and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels.

Updated Scrambler 1200 XE & All-New Scrambler 1200 X

The new Scrambler 1200 X delivers the same exceptional core capability Scrambler customers love, combined with a generous specification of equipment and technology. Built to be more accessible, the Scrambler 1200 X has a seat height of 32.28 inches, reduced to 31.29 inches with the accessory low seat and dedicated specification that offers exceptional functionality at a more competitive price.

Fully updated Tiger 900 Rally Pro & GT Pro

Delivering more power, torque, capability, and comfort, the new Tiger 900 range from Triumph Motorcycles is raising the bar for middleweight adventure bikes in 2024. The new lineup includes the Tiger 900 GT, GT Pro, and Rally Pro, each providing a significant step-up in performance and specification.

Special Edition Models

2024 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition

Celebrated as the ultimate café racer since 1964, the Triumph Thruxton will finish its final production run. In a fitting farewell, the Thruxton Final Edition is an exclusive and striking motorcycle with incredible specification, performance, capability, and timeless style.

Available for one year only, the new Triumph Stealth Edition models are an exclusive collection of eight beautiful Bonneville motorcycles. Each model features its own unique tank design which showcases a dramatic hand-painted finish that intensifies in the light to reveal vivid color.

The British Invasion Tour is free and open to all. Guests must register to attend. All guests may RSVP and find details about each tour location on the Triumph Motorcycles Events webpage.